FOUR-GAME SERIES AT COMERICA PARK

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 5:40 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (6-6, 4.01 ERA) vs. LHP Joey Wentz (2-9, 6.37)

Tuesday, 5:40 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (5-4, 3.18) vs. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 2.96)

Wednesday, 5:40 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.21) vs. TBA

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (3-6, 4.22) vs. RHP Reese Olson (1-5, 4.94)

TWINS UPDATE

The AL Central-leading Twins (59-54) completed a sweep of a three-game series with Arizona by rallying for a 5-3 victory Sunday, their sixth series sweep of 2023. That gave them a 33-24 home record and a 15-14 record in interleague play. ... The Twins are 3-4 vs. the Tigers this season. The Twins have won the season series with Detroit six consecutive seasons. ... The Twins lead the majors with 56 quality starts (at least six innings pitched, three or fewer earned runs). Twins starting pitchers are 33-34 with a 3.87 ERA. ... IF Alex Kirilloff (shoulder), on the 10-day injured list, is "resting and strengthening" after receiving a cortisone shot on July 31. ... IF Royce Lewis (left oblique strain), who has been sidelined since July 2, could begin a rehab assignment this week.

TIGERS UPDATE

The Tigers (49-62), in third place in the AL Central, continue their homestand after losing two of three to Tampa Bay, including a 10-6 loss Sunday. ... The Tigers are 18-12 against AL Central teams. Sunday's loss dropped their record against AL East teams to 4-18. ... DH Miguel Cabrera has 3,140 career hits. His next hit will move him into a tie with Tony Gwynn for 20th on MLB's all-time list. ... SS Javier Baez, who pinch-hit in the eighth inning on Sunday, is expected to be placed on the bereavement list Monday after a death in his family. ... The Tigers claimed LHP Andrew Vasquez on waivers from Philadelphia on Friday. Vasquez pitched in 10 games for the Twins over the 2018 and 2019 seasons.