COVID-19 indicators will be reported on a weekly rather than daily basis in Minnesota, starting Thursday, amid continued declines in pandemic activity.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced the switch Tuesday on its situation page along with the discovery of 3,362 more coronavirus infections and eight COVID-19 deaths of seniors. The update, which raises Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll to 12,792, includes pandemic activity over the weekend.

COVID-19 trends continued to improve in Minnesota, where the seven-day average of new infections has declined from a recent peak of 2,100 per day in mid-May to less than 1,400 per day since mid-June. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota declined from 482 on May 31 to 379 on Monday.

The halt of daily reporting is somewhat of a telling indicator itself. The state had maintained daily counts of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for more than 27 months, and many curious or concerned Minnesotans followed along and created their own spreadsheets and charts to observe pandemic trends.

The reporting of breakthrough infections in vaccinated Minnesotans also will be moved from Mondays to Thursdays as part of the switch. Hospital capacity numbers in Minnesota are reported separately right now but will be moved to the new weekly state update. Sampling of wastewater to detect viral levels will still be reported separately by the University of Minnesota and the Metropolitan Council.

The change brings COVID-19 reporting more in line with seasonal influenza reporting, which also occurs weekly on Thursdays. COVID-19 and the public response to the pandemic reduced the impact of seasonal influenza for two straight winters. Influenza-related hospitalizations declined from 4,022 in the 2019-2020 season to 35 in 2020-2021 and then 899 in 2021-2022.

Coronavirus variants had presented an elevated threat last fall and early winter to younger adults, particularly those who hadn't been vaccinated. However, the risk has shifted back toward seniors again. They made up 72% of the COVID-19 deaths over the past 12 months, but 88% of the 284 deaths reported since May 1.

Death rates have declined overall, and health officials believe that is partly because of less-severe variants as well as high immunity levels from recent infections and vaccinations. Minnesota of the peak of last winter's delta COVID-19 wave was reporting 39 deaths per day. The state is average four to five deaths per day in June.