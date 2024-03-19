SALT LAKE CITY – Anthony Edwards has had a few highlight dunks in his career. He's had more attempts that he didn't convert and he's even hurt himself a few times going for the highlight-reel play.

With the Wolves lacking size Monday night with injuries sidelining their top three centers, Edwards took it upon himself to play above the rim, soaring over and on Utah's John Collins for perhaps the best highlight of his career. It might not have technically been a dunk, because Edwards threw the ball down with such force through the hoop.

"I want to see it again. I didn't see it in the replay yet," Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "… I thought that was what flipped the game around for us from an emotional point of view."

"I almost ran on the court," said guard Mike Conley, who was on the bench at the time.

It was all part of another masterpiece from Edwards, who willed the shorthanded Wolves to a 114-104 victory over the Jazz.

Edwards finished with 32 points, 25 of which came in the second half after the Wolves lost Naz Reid because of a head injury. Edwards also added seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Wolves were already down centers Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Rudy Gobert (rib) before Reid was injured late in the first half after he posted 17 points. So the Wolves went with a small lineup coming out of halftime that featured Kyle Anderson at center. They turned a 59-53 halftime deficit into a four-point lead as Edwards got going with 12 third-quarter points. He soared for the dunk over Collins, who exited to be evaluated for a concussion, at the 5 minute, 29 second mark. Edwards left the floor momentarily after appearing to injure his left hand on the play, but he stayed in the game.

They needed his best efforts against a Utah team that got some reinforcements who sat out Saturday's meeting, such as Lauri Markkanen (22 points) and Collins (11 points). Behind Edwards, the Wolves built a small fourth-quarter lead and scrapped on defense after a sluggish start. A three from Edwards capped a 12-1 run that gave the Wolves a 100-91 lead with 5:50 left, their largest of the night. Edwards then hit two consecutive midrange buckets to put the Wolves ahead 107-99.

Jordan McLaughlin added 11 off the bench and was 3-for-3 from three-point range. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 13.

Finch didn't have an update on Reid's injury after the game.

The Wolves stumbled out of the gates as the Jazz were able to get a lot of good offensive looks. The Wolves committed seven turnovers in the first quarter and that led to 10 Utah points. The Wolves were also a step slow defensively as Utah opened a 37-25 lead after one thanks to 61% shooting.

The Wolves got back in it with a unit of Conley, McLaughin, Anderson, Alexander-Walker and Reid in the second. They were a big part of a 20-6 Wolves run that helped them tie the score. A Jaden McDaniels fadeaway knotted it at 46 before the Jazz took a 59-53 lead into the half. Then Edwards broke out, again, in the second half.

"He's a special player, has that special talent," Finch said of Edwards. "We're lucky to have him."

Gobert improving

Gobert spoke with the media before the game and said he would try to make his return "soon."

"Right now, the level of pain is getting better every day, but still not good enough for me to be able to be myself and help the team," Gobert said. "Which is never fun, but hopefully it's just a matter of days."

Gobert was also asked if he would miss a playoff game for the birth of his child, who is due later this spring. He said he would.

"It's been clear for me from the beginning," he said.







