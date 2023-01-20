IMPACT PLAYER
D'Angelo Russell, Wolves
Russell saved his best for the fourth quarter, and the Wolves followed. He had 16 points and four threes in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback.
By the numbers
17 Points allowed by the Wolves in the fourth quarter.
8 Field goals for the Wolves' Kyle Anderson on nine attempts.
23 Fast-break points for Toronto.
Wild
Man up, man down: Woes overshadow Kaprizov's milestone in Wild loss
Carolina scored a pair of power-play goals in its 5-2 win. But it was a shorthanded goal by the Hurricanes that stung the Minnesota Wild more than anything.
Sports
Shiffrin places 4th in downhill; record chase goes on
The record chase can wait. Mikaela Shiffrin appeared pleased, though, that for most of the way down the mountain she was faster than Sofia Goggia in a discipline that is far from being her best event.
Wolves
Russell's fourth-quarter barrage boosts Wolves to comeback win over Raptors
After hitting only three of his first nine shots, D'Angelo Russell's 16 points in the fourth quarter led the Timberwolves back from a 14-point deficit to a 128-126 win.
Sports
Perfectionist Pegula breezing through Australian Open so far
As well as Jessica Pegula is playing tennis at the moment, dropping zero sets and just 11 games total along the way to Week 2 at the Australian Open, you might think she'd be completely pleased with how things are going.
Gophers
Gophers score 12 points in first half, dumped 61-39 by No. 3 Purdue
The Gophers shot 21% from the field before halftime and Purdue set a school record for fewest points allowed in a half. Minnesota's numbers in the second half weren't much better.