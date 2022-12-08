Timberwolves at Utah Jazz

8 p.m. Friday, Vivint Arena

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Game preview: Wolves G Anthony Edwards had 26 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals Wednesday vs. Indiana, making him the second player in team history (Randy Breuer, 1990) with a 20-5-5-5 game. ... F Taurean Prince (shoulder) and C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are out. ... The Jazz (15-12) beat the Wolves 132-126 at Target Center on Oct. 21. ... Former Wolves draft pick F Lauri Markkanen (seventh overall, 2017) is the scoring leader at 22.2. ... Ex-Wolves Malik Beasley (13.4) and Jared Vanderbilt (8.4) are major contributors. ... G Mike Conley (knee) is questionable.