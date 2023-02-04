This was not a typical NBA bottom feeder, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said, hours before the Wolves hosted the Orlando Magic on Friday at Target Center.

Much improved, he said. Long, lean. Athletic, 15-12 in their past 27.

OK.

But the Magic had lost three of four, were on the third game of a four-game road trip. They entered the game with 20 wins.

So of course the Magic (21-31) outhustled, outrebounded, outscored and — perhaps – outpunched Minnesota in a 127-120 victory.

On an otherwise listless night, a melee erupted with 1:32 left in the third quarter with Austin Rivers near the Orlando bench. There was taunting, then Mo Bamba came off the bench and started things, with Jalen Suggs — the former Minnesota high school star — throwing Rivers to the ground. And it was on. After review, Suggs and Bamba were ejected for Orlando, Rivers, Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels — who pushed Bamba in the back — for the Wolves.

Already down 10 at that point, the Wolves (28-27) never fully recovered. The Magic built a 22-point lead early in the fourth. The Wolves, led by D'Angelo Russell (15 fourth-quarter points) helped rally the Wolves to within six on Luka Garza's three with 19.5 seconds left.

Seven Orlando players scored in double figures, with four coming off the bench. The Magic turned 12 offensive rebounds into 28 second-chance points.

Russell finished with 29 points. Anthony Edwards had 19.