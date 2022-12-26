6:30 p.m. Monday at Miami; BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Timberwolves have played 12 games since Karl-Anthony Towns went out because of a right calf injury and have gone 6-6. In those games, the Wolves have the 16th-best offensive rating and 14th defensive rating with a net rating of minus-0.1, which is tied for 15th. … In his last four games, Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He had 22 points in the Wolves' 105-101 win over the Heat on Nov. 21. … D'Angelo Russell had 21 points against Boston on Friday after scoring 17 combined in his previous two games. … Forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable, point guard Jordan McLaughlin (left calf) is out and forward Taurean Prince (shoulder) is out.

Heat update: Forward Jimmy Butler left Friday's game against Indiana because of a sprained ankle and is listed as questionable for Monday. Butler has missed 12 games for the Heat and Miami is 5-7 when Butler doesn't play. The Heat have an offensive rating of 114.7 points per 100 possessions when Butler is on the floor, but that drops to 104 when he is off the floor. … Miami is tied for fifth in generating steals, with eight per game. The Heat also allow the fewest points in the paint (45.2).