7 p.m. Saturday vs. Houston • Target Center • BSN Extra, 830-AM

Game preview: The Rockets (10-35) have the NBA's worst record. They lost their first two meetings with the Wolves (23-24) this season. ... The Wolves, despite being below .500, moved into seventh in the Western Conference with Thursday's victory over Toronto. ... Rockets G Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is out. He averages 19.2 points per game. ... Wolves C Rudy Gobert has been hampered by a groin injury and is doubtful. ... The teams meet again Monday in Houston.