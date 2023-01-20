7 p.m. Saturday vs. Houston • Target Center • BSN Extra, 830-AM
Game preview: The Rockets (10-35) have the NBA's worst record. They lost their first two meetings with the Wolves (23-24) this season. ... The Wolves, despite being below .500, moved into seventh in the Western Conference with Thursday's victory over Toronto. ... Rockets G Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is out. He averages 19.2 points per game. ... Wolves C Rudy Gobert has been hampered by a groin injury and is doubtful. ... The teams meet again Monday in Houston.
Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
