Who has the edge in the Wolves-Nuggets series? Easy to say Denver does, since the Nuggets are the top seed in the West and the Wolves slid into the eighth spot. Here's a closer look, though, at the matchups:
Matchups
Point guard
Mike Conley, Wolves
The NBA trade-deadline by the Wolves to acquire the 16-year veteran helped the team's stability. He averages 6.7 assists and is the team's best three-point shooter (42%).
Jamal Murray, Nuggets
The franchise's all-time leader in three-pointers averaged 20 points and 6.2 assists per game after missing last season because of a knee injury.
Edge: Nuggets
Shooting guard
Anthony Edwards, Wolves
He led the team in scoring (24.6) in his third season and had games where he put the team on his back. There were others when he tried to do too much.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets
An NBA champion with the Lakers in 2020, he's a sharpshooter, hitting a career-high 42.3 % on three-pointers this season.
Edge: Wolves
Small forward
Kyle Anderson, Wolves
"Slow-Mo" can run the point and shoots 51% from the floor. Signed as a free agent before the season, he's a leader who tells "the hard truth."
Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets
Coming off back surgery, Porter nearly matched his breakout 2020-21 season by averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.
Edge: Nuggets
Power forward
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
One of the best shooting big men in the NBA (37% on three-pointers) missed half the season because of a calf injury.
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets
The high-flying former Magic standout averaged 16.3 points and 6.6 rebounds and shot a career-best 56.4% from the field.
Edge: Wolves
Center
Rudy Gobert, Wolves
Former NBA Defensive Player of the Year was considered the missing link when acquired before the season. Plagued by a bad back.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
A two-time NBA MVP, the 28-year-old Serb almost averaged a triple-double at 24.5 points, 9.8 assists and 11.8 rebounds.
Edge: Nuggets
Bench
Timberwolves
Averaged 35.3 points, but injuries to C Naz Reid and starting F Jaden McDaniels leaves them thin. F Jaylen Nowell (10.8) and F Taurean Prince (9.1) are the top bench scorers.
Nuggets
Averaged 32.9 points per game, led by Bones Hyland (12.1) and Bruce Brown (11.5). Brown plays the most of the subs (28.5 minutes).
Edge: Nuggets
Key injuries
Timberwolves
McDaniels, the team's best defender, broke his right hand punching a wall in the team's regular-season finale. Reid had surgery to repair a broken wrist bone. Gobert has a balky back.
Nuggets
None
Prediction
Star Tribune pick: Nikola's Nuggets, the top seed in the West, are too much for the inconsistent Wolves. Denver wins the series in six games.
. . .
Team comparison
Timberwolves regular season
42-40, eighth in West. Lost their first play-in game to the Lakers, and won their second play-in game against Oklahoma City to qualify for playoffs.
NBA ratings: offense 23rd (113.7); defense 10th (113.8); net rating 20th (minus-0.1).
Key stat: 15.3. The Wolves had the fourth most turnovers per game in the NBA.
Nuggets regular season
53-29, first in West.
NBA ratings: offense fifth (117.6); defense 15th (114.2); net rating sixth (plus-3.4)
Key stat: .504. The Nuggets led the NBA in field-goal percentage (and were fourth in three-point percentage).
. . .
Schedule
(8) TIMBERWOLVES vs. (1) DENVER
Best-of-seven series
Sunday: at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT and BSN
Wednesday: at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT and BSN
Friday: at Target Center, 8:30 p.m., ESPN and BSN
Sunday: at Target Center, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25: if necessary, at Denver, TBD
Thursday, April 27: if necessary, at Target Center, TBD
Saturday, April 29: if necessary, at Denver, TBD