7 p.m. vs. Brooklyn Nets • Target Center • BSN, 830-AM
Game preview: The Nets were sixth in the Eastern Conference entering Thursday night's game in Milwaukee. ... G Ben Simmons (knee) is out and four other regulars, including leading rebounder Nic Claxton, missed Thursday's game because of minor injuries. ... F Mikal Bridges (26.5 points per game) leads the team in scoring. He was acquired from Phoenix in the Feb. 9 Kevin Durant trade that also got the Nets four first-round picks. ... The Wolves are seventh in the Western Conference. ... F Jaylen Nowell (knee) and C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are out. ... G Anthony Edwards (24.7) is the team's top scorer.
Sports
Bucks' Antetokounmpo out against Nets due to sore right hand
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sore right hand, which forced him to miss a second straight game Thursday night when the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Brooklyn Nets.
Twins
Twins beat Dominican Republic team that's headed for World Baseball Classic
Both teams are training in Fort Myers, and the Twins got strong pitching from Sonny Gray in Thursday's exhibition.
Sports
Heat takes toll as Iditarod mushers trek across Alaska
Mushers and their dogs in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race face plenty of variables in the Alaska wilderness. An unexpected one this year has been heat that is taking a toll in a sport better suited for temperatures well below zero.
Vikings
Cine, Booth and O'Neill expected back for Vikings training camp
Safety Lewis Cine, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and right tackle Brian O'Neill are recovering from major surgeries and have been rehabbing at the team's facilities this offseason.
Gophers
Former Gophers standout rising quickly through coaching ranks
Basketball Across Minnesota: Damian Johnson has led a turnaround at Benilde-St. Margaret's after a successful stint at North St. Paul. One thing you should know: There's a sure way to get into this coach's doghouse.