Turnabout proved fair enough for the Timberwolves on Saturday night in Sacramento, where they avenged a month-old home loss to the stubborn Kings by winning 110-98 at Golden 1 Center.

The Wolves did so on a night young attacking star Anthony Edwards scored 34 points despite his 3-for-12 three-point shooting while center Rudy Gobert had a double-double well before halftime. Gobert finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

Between Edwards and Gobert, the Wolves dominated scoring in the paint and on fast breaks without injured big man Karl-Anthony Towns, whom versatile veteran forward Kyle Anderson replaced in the starting lineup.

The Wolves led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter before the Kings pulled within 81-70 after a 11-3 run at quarter's end. Gobert and point guard Mike Conley led a 10-2 run that stretched the lead back to 20 points to start the fourth quarter.

The Kings replied with a 17-2 run that knocked their deficit back to single digits — just five at 100-95 with three minutes left.

But Edwards steal and layup keyed a game-ending 10-3 run that finally repelled the Kings.

The first time the two teamed played, the Kings won 124-111 on Black Friday at Target Center in an NBA in-season tournament game that kept the Wolves from advancing to the final four Las Vegas.

That's also the Wolves' only blemish in a 12-1 home record so far, thanks much to Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox's 36-point, 12-assist performance that night. He scored 27 points on Saturday.

The victory kept the Wolves even with Boston for the NBA's best record. Both are 22-6 after the Wolves got even on the Kings' home court while the Celtics thumped the Clippers in Los Angeles 145-108.

Saturday's game was the Wolves' fourth in six days — with a 3-1 record, in three different time zones — from Miami and Philadelphia to Target Center on Thursday and finally on to Sacramento on Saturday.The Kings on Saturday ended a six-game homestand by losing at home for the fifth time this season, 24 hours after they beat Phoenix there.

Towns left Thursday's 118-111 home victory over the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers with five minutes remaining because of what the team called right knee soreness. Wolves coach Chris Finch after Thursday's game attributed it to a "bang" Towns took early in the second half.

Without him, the Wolves played Anderson alongside Gobert in the night's starting five.

Gobert responded by reached a double-double with 13 points and rebounds already with 4½ minutes still left in the first half.

Gobert's shooting from the field included a dunking demonstration. He leads the NBA in that category this season. He's now 15-2 in his career at Sacramento. Knowledgeable Kings fans booed him during Saturday's player introductions.

Finch chose to start Anderson next to Gobert, calling Anderson a "Swiss army knife" because of his ability to play multiple positions. He scored an important basket in his team's closing run.

"His ability to play 1, 3, 4 for us, sometimes small-ball 5," Finch told Bally Sports North pregame show, referring to Anderson playing point guard, small forward, power forward and even a little center. "Last year, he was maybe our most important player in a lot of ways. He helped save our season. He's a team-first guy, a pass-first guy who does all the dirty work."

While the Wolves played without Towns, the Kings did the same Saturday without Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Monk sat because of irritation in his right foot.

Instead, reserve guard Chris Duarte was first man off the Kings' bench, subbing for starting shooting guard Kevin Huerter four minutes into the game.

