More than 700,000 Minnesotans have tested positive for coronavirus infections over a COVID-19 pandemic that has stretched on for 19 months, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday.

Minnesota surpassed the pandemic milestone with the addition of 6,203 infections reported Tuesday, though the actual infection total in the state is much higher given the number of people with mild or asymptomatic illnesses who never sought testing. The state also reported another 11 COVID-19 deaths, raising its toll in the pandemic to 8,109. Tuesday's update reflects COVID-19 activity detected over the weekend.

The state reported a 6.6% positivity rate of recent COVID-19 diagnostic testing, a decline from 7.1% last week that raises hopes that the latest pandemic wave is peaking. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly to 767 on Monday, but remained below the high of 794 last week.

State health officials are asking unvaccinated Minnesotans to seek the free shots against COVID-19 and eligible Minnesotans who received the Pfizer vaccine to seek third booster doses. Minnesota ranks 21st among states with 74.6% of residents 12 and older having received at least first doses of vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state followed federal guidance last week in advising Pfizer booster doses for people who are older than 65 or older than 50 with underlying medical conditions. Providers also can consider giving boosters to people 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions and people 18 to 64 at increased risk of workplace exposure to the virus. Recommendations about boosters for the two-dose Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are pending.

Seniors remain more vulnerable to COVID-19, making up 12% of Minnesota's diagnosed infections but 87% of its deaths in the pandemic.

Minnesota's updated total of 706,158 infections means that more than 12% of the state's population of 5.6 million people has tested positive.

Infection numbers have increased since July with the emergence of a fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. The rolling seven-day total of new infections diagnosed by molecular diagnostic or rapid antigen testing reached a low of 613 for the week ending June 26 — shortly after Gov. Tim Walz lifted a state mask mandate and social distancing restrictions.

Case growth has increased since that time, reaching 15,956 new infections in the seven-day period ending Sept. 22.

Minnesotans 19 and younger have made up a larger share of the latest coronavirus wave — making up less than 20% of infections overall but nearly 26% of the infections identified since the low point in the pandemic in late June.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744