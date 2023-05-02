Richfield High School students had a litany of questions for members of the Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday morning: How do they respond to public criticism of their work? How do they decide cases they might personally disagree with?

But freshman Niya Briggs had a big career question, plus a dash of fashion critique, for Associate Justice Natalie Hudson.

"My question is for the lady in pink — gorgeous, by the way — I'm just wondering how you guys get into this sort of thing?" Briggs said as the auditorium broke out in laughter.

The scene played out as part of the state Supreme Court's annual roadshow on Tuesday morning. The court has listened to oral arguments in high schools across the state for decades. This time, they took up a school segregation case called Cruz-Guzman v. State of Minnesota, that could lead the largest reorganization of Minnesota schools in decades.

The justices said they typically ask court staff to consult with school district officials to find cases that students might find interesting. The litigation isn't always related to education, but in this case it's a happy coincidence that it was, Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea said.

Hundreds of students gathered in the auditorium watched as lawyers for both sides stated their case and justices asked them questions about their position. Associate Justice Gordon Moore said it was important for the teens to see the rigorous question of both sides.

But student Brody Titzer was curious: How do justices decide cases when their personal beliefs conflict with the letter of the law?

Hudson said she's written court opinions she didn't personally agree with. But she signed on to them because the court interprets the law — its members don't act on their individual beliefs.

"I'm not Queen Natalie. You don't always get to do what you want to do," Hudson said.

The Minnesota Supreme Court Justices gather for a Q&A with students after oral arguments in the case Cruz-Guzman v. State of Minnesota inside the auditorium at Richfield High School.

School segregation debate

The case before the court on Tuesday began in 2015 when Alejandro Cruz-Guzman and a group of other parents sued the state, the Legislature, and the state Department of Education alleging that the three entities — plus the Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts and three charter schools — ran afoul of the the state Constitution by providing children of color in the Twin Cities with a substandard education.

At the root of those dismal academic offerings, the families said, is the racial segregation in schools within two of the state's largest districts. Their lawyers argue that racially homogenous schools are the key component in the chasm between reading and math proficiency among students of color and their white peers.

But the state's lawyers, led by Minnesota Solicitor General Liz Kramer argued Tuesday that individual districts and schools, not the state agencies or the Legislature, should be held accountable for the quality of the education.

Charter schools intervening in the case also worry their campuses would have to shut down if the plaintiffs get their way. Some of those schools cater to and enroll high percentages of students of color. Parents and lawyers for the predominantly Black Friendship Academy of the Arts in Minneapolis say their school is an example of families banding together to fight against the lackluster educational offerings.

The full case has yet to go to trial. And on Tuesday, the state's highest court was tasked with considering a narrow slice of it.

The State Court of Appeals ruled in September that the plaintiffs would have to prove racial segregation in the Twin Cities was intentional for it to be considered a violation of the state constitution.

Dan Shulman, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, appealed that decision.

The state Supreme Court's opinion will help set the parameters for further litigation of the full case in Hennepin County District Court.

Gildea said it will take the Supreme Court four to five months to issue an opinion.

'Write and think critically'

Before the students headed back to class, where some would visit with individual justices for short civics lessons, several asked for advice on law careers and how to learn more about the legal system.

Associate Justice Barry Anderson implored them to read opinions thoroughly before proffering their own. Gildea said her favorite cases to take on as a lawyer were the ones where she fought against fraud and corruption.

And Hudson told students interested in entering the law profession to finish high school and in college to take classes that "make you write and think critically."

"If you do that, you're well on your way," Hudson said.