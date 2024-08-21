Minnesota Supreme Court declines to review 2040 Plan ruling in latest victory for Minneapolis

As litigation raged on over the years, the city of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Chapter of the American Planning Association lobbied the Legislature to change state law and define the adoption of municipal comprehensive plans as conduct that would not cause pollution under MERA, thus exempting them from environmental reviews. Environmental groups chafed at the 2023 version of the bill, finding it “needlessly broad,” but supported another version this year that specified comprehensive plans could not be challenged on the basis of residential density, which environmentalists argue is needed in the urban core to prevent sprawl — the destruction of natural lands further from the metropolis.