Two companies that collected nasal swabs but allegedly failed to provide timely or accurate COVID-19 test results are being sued by the state of Minnesota.

State Attorney General Keith Ellison said the Illinois-based companies, Center for COVID Control and Doctors Clinical Laboratory, took advantage of Minnesotans' urgency to seek COVID-19 tests during the latest pandemic wave and the rise of the fast-spreading omicron variant.

"I'm holding these companies accountable that sent back false or inaccurate results, when they sent them back at all, for deceiving Minnesotans and undermining the public's trust in testing," Ellison said Wednesday in announcing the lawsuit.

Testing has been at a premium over the past month — with many people fearing they had COVID-19 because of symptoms or viral exposures and others needing to check if they are infection-free before going to work, school or travel destinations. The seven-day rolling average of tests was more than 63,000 per day in the week ending Jan. 12 — exceeding the record that had occurred during Minnesota's second pandemic wave last winter before vaccine was available.

Record testing also revealed record infection numbers that were caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant. The positivity rate of COVID-19 testing rose to 23.2% in the seven-day period ending Jan. 8. Minnesota on Wednesday reported another 44,626 infections that were identified over the long holiday weekend and 37 COVID-19 deaths. The additions raised Minnesota's toll in the pandemic to nearly 1.2 million infections and 11.037 deaths.

Several pop-up sites operated by the Center for COVID Control emerged in Minnesota as testing demand was peaking — offering free same-day results. Former employees described chaos at the sites, which collected samples from more people than the company's lab processing center could handle.

One employee described specimens stuffed in trash bags and strewn across an office floor, according to a press release announcing the lawsuit. Others reportedly found bags of specimens that were more than 48 hours old, and said they were instructed to falsify receipt dates and lie to consumers that their unprocessed specimens had come back as negative.

Hannah Puffer of Plymouth said she was patient when her test result at a Center for COVID Control site didn't come back in the promised same-day period last week, because she knew the omicron variant created an overwhelming demand. The long line at a nearby state site had caused her to seek testing elsewhere in the first place. But she never received her result.

Edward Hugener of Minneapolis said he went to a site on Hiawatha Avenue with his 12-year-old daughter on Dec. 29 and left before submitting a sample because it was so disorganized. Staff was stressed and rude, he said, and calling out positive and negative test results to people who were waiting while others were within earshot.

Hugener said he left without submitting a sample, then received an e-mail that night saying his test result was negative. He received another e-mail the next day indicating that his daughter had taken a test that day — when she was at school — and that she was also negative.

"I know what shady looks like and this is it," Hugener said.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction from future deceptions and restitution for people who didn't receive timely and accurate tests. The two companies are separate but closely related, with the Center for COVID Control setting up sites and collecting tests and Doctors Clinical Laboratory processing PCR test results, said Jason Pleggenkuhle, a manager of the Minnesota Attorney General's consumer division.

The Center for COVID Control issued an apologetic press release last week for falling short of its standards and diagnostic goals amid high patient demand and suspended collection at its sites from Jan. 14 through this Saturday.

"Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven't been able to meet all our commitments," said Aleya Siyaj, the center's founder and chief executive.

People should continue to seek COVID-19 tests but should rely on their clinicians or reputable sites listed on the state's pandemic website, said Dan Huff, assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Health.

Testing is a "vital tool in infectious disease control" that alerts people to the treatments they need or actions they need to take to prevent viral spread, Huff said. "It depends on a network of partners in the public and private sectors and it's very important that people have confidence ... in the tests that we get."

Limited supplies prompted St. Cloud-based CentraCare and Bloomington-based HealthPartners last week to suspend testing of asymptomatic people and to conserve tests for symptomatic patients whose diagnoses were needed to set treatment plans. Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health likewise asked people with viral exposures to ease the demand by refraining from testing for five days and then using at-home rapid antigen tests.

Demand for testing might be ebbing, though, with appointments available next week at many free Minnesota testing sites such as the the Minneapolis Convention Center that had been full last week. Home rapid antigen tests had been in short supply, but the federal government this week debuted a website people can use to obtain four per household.

The decline in testing might be occurring amid a peak in the latest COVID-19 pandemic wave. Mayo Clinic modeling predicts the wave of infections will peak in Minnesota on Jan. 26, while the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Washington state projects that a peak already has occurred.

Sampling of sewage at the Metro Wastewater Treatment Plant in Bloomington has found declining evidence of the virus since Jan. 6.