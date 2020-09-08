Students across Minnesota are starting a new academic year today — some in schools, wearing masks and separated from their classmates, and some at home in front of computer screens.

The state’s traditional post-Labor Day start to the school year is anything but typical amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the state’s largest districts, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Mounds View and Osseo, are starting the year with distance learning. A few have pushed back their start dates to mid-September, seeking more time to plan for the extraordinary circumstances. Others are testing plans for hybrid learning, in which students learn from home during part of the week and come to school for a day or two, under tight rules about classroom capacity limits and social distancing.

Some, mostly outside the metro area, are fully reopening, though students and teachers are required to wear masks and some classes and activities have been altered to maintain distancing.

For many districts, the first week of school will have another twist. Instead of classes starting right away, teachers plan to spend the week meeting individually with students and their families, either in person or virtually. School leaders say reconnecting with students after a tumultuous several months — including the emergency shift to distance learning in the spring, a summer of social unrest, and the economic and public health disruptions of the virus itself — is critical for success in the new school year.

Schools are also bracing for the possibility of having to change those plans because of increased local spread of the virus or outbreaks among students and school staff. Already, a handful of Minnesota schools and districts have had to make last-minute changes after students and teachers tested positive for the virus and had to quarantine.

Staff writers Katie Galioto, Mara Klecker and Anthony Lonetree contributed to this story.