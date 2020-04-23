The Minnesota State Fair remains on track to open Aug. 27 as usual, General Manager Jerry Hammer said Thursday.

“We have a duty to present the Fair and will continue to do so until it’s absolutely clear we can’t,” Hammer said.

Until then, he added, “We’re not going to do anything that we can’t unwind. Most importantly, we’re not going to do anything that would jeopardize anyone’s health or public safety.”

Hammer said no decision will be made to cancel the Fair until it must be. He said that decision certainly would be made by August 1, though he couldn’t say whether a decision might be made in May or June.

He was firm, however, in saying that there will either be a full-on Fair or nothing. No one is going to be scanning temperatures along with tickets at the gates of the State Fair, he said.

“We’re a big celebration,” Hammer said. “If the health of the people is where you need to take these extraordinary precautions, then maybe you shouldn’t be doing the event.”

By state law, the Fair lasts 12 days and ends on Labor Day. The wildly popular end-of-summer gathering in Falcon Heights draws more than 2 million visitors each year.

The State Fair was formally launched in 1859, one year after Minnesota became a state. Since then, it has been canceled five times — four times during the Civil War and World War II, and in 1946 during the polio epidemic.

Although the Fair was created by statute to be run by representatives from the state’s 87 counties in the Minnesota Agricultural Society, it doesn’t receive state money.

The current COVID-19 pandemic already has caused cancellations of popular gatherings around the globe, from Sydney’s Royal Easter Show to the fall 2020 Octoberfest in Munich.

