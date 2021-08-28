Attendance at the Minnesota State Fair continued to be dramatically lower than usual on the fair's second day. Friday's attendance was 77,406, which was about half of 2019's second-day count of 157,224.

Day 1 (Thursday, Aug. 26): 61,983, compared to 133,326 in 2019 (which is the all-time attendance record for the fair's first Thursday), and 122,695 in 2018.

Day 2: (Friday, Aug. 27): 77,406, compared to 157,224 in 2019 (which is the all-time attendance record for the fair's second day) and 108,059 in 2018.

Source: Minnesota State Fair