Attendance at the Minnesota State Fair continued to be dramatically lower than usual on the fair's second day. Friday's attendance was 77,406, which was about half of 2019's second-day count of 157,224.
Day 1 (Thursday, Aug. 26): 61,983, compared to 133,326 in 2019 (which is the all-time attendance record for the fair's first Thursday), and 122,695 in 2018.
Day 2: (Friday, Aug. 27): 77,406, compared to 157,224 in 2019 (which is the all-time attendance record for the fair's second day) and 108,059 in 2018.
Source: Minnesota State Fair
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota Boat Club still rowing after 151 years
Brooklyn-born brothers John and Charles Corning arrived in St. Paul in the late 1860s. John would become president of the Chaska Brick and Tile Co.…
Local
Minnesota State Fair attendance again low on second day
Attendance at the Minnesota State Fair continued to be dramatically lower than usual on the fair's second day. Friday's attendance was 77,406, which was about…
Local
Minnesota briefs: Historic Archer House in Northfield, damaged by fire, will be razed
NorthfieldHistoric Archer House to be razedThe historic Archer House, a landmark in Northfield since 1877, is set to be razed after the necessary permits are…
Local
After renovation, magnificent Minnesota clock tower ready for unveiling
Martin County's renovation of historic courthouse nears finish
Local
Metro briefs: Lakeville voters to take up parks referendum
LakevilleCity sets referendumon funding for parksThe Lakeville City Council has approved holding a special election on Nov. 2 so residents can vote on a $38…