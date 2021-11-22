Gov. Tim Walz wants to provide $50 million in federal money to help long-term care facilities hire and retain staff in the midst of the state's ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases.

Walz announced the funding proposal Monday along with a new plan for how the Minnesota National Guard will support long-term care facilities that are short of staff.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Monday that a team of doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists from the Department of Defense is scheduled to start working Thursday at Hennepin Healthcare's HCMC in Minneapolis.

Klobuchar on Monday toured the hospital's emergency department, where five patients were on ventilators in the ER because there weren't beds available upstairs. That's an unusually high number, doctors said, adding that at least one of the patients on a ventilator was sick with COVID-19.

Walz announced last week that the federal government would send 22-person medical teams to HCMC as well as CentraCare, which is based in St. Cloud.

"Our hospitals are getting help, but they're still going to be way overworked," Klobuchar said at a news conference at Hennepin Healthcare.

The developments came as Minnesota's pandemic indicators showed small signs of improvement on Monday, although not so much to signal a turnaround from recent trends of more COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Monday another 4,718 cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths connected to the pandemic. The latest case tally brings the rolling seven-day average to 5,573 new cases per day, which is down slightly from last week, according to a Star Tribune analysis.

The Health Department's most recent data shows 1,373 patients with COVID-19 were being treated in hospitals on Friday, down from 1,414 patients the previous day.

Counts for new cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks have been approaching the highs from 2020. At one point last November, the state was reporting an average of more than 7,000 new cases per day; statewide hospitalizations peaked in late November at 1,864.

While the latest statewide hospital numbers show a one-day improvement, doctors say there's still plenty of stress in medical centers.

At a news conference with Klobuchar, Dr. Dan Hoody, the interim chief medical officer at Hennepin Healthcare, said the hospital's staffing crunch meant HCMC has been declining 5 to 50 patient transfers per day. When small rural hospitals are trying to send patients to the metro for complex care needs, the delays can have consequences for patients, Hoody said.

"We are not at capacity. Most days, we're over-capacity," said Jennifer DeCubellis, the chief executive of Hennepin Healthcare. "Hospitals are taking on more care than they're staffed to provide. We are stretching our team members to an extreme."

The governor announced in October that the National Guard would help relieve a bottleneck where Minnesota hospitals were treating patients ready for discharge to transitional care units and nursing homes, but the transfers couldn't happen due to the staffing shortages.

On Monday, Walz announced new skilled-nursing "response teams." Over the next seven days, 400 National Guard members will start training as certified nursing assistants and temporary nursing aides. Nursing homes facing severe staff shortages can ask the state for help from a National Guard team that will provide on-site staffing for up to three weeks at a time.

"There are 23,000 open long-term caregiver positions across Minnesota. A crisis of this scope requires bold solutions, and we know we cannot fix this problemalone," Gayle Kvenvold, president and chief of LeadingAge Minnesota, a trade group for long-term care providers, said in a news release announcing the developments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.