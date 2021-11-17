Federal medical teams will arrive in Minnesota next week to provide much needed staffing support at two state hospitals hit hard by an ever-growing COVID-19 surge.

HCMC and St. Cloud Hospital each will receive 22 emergency medical workers from the Department of Defense under a request made by Gov. Tim Walz.

The governor also announced Wednesday that Cerenity Senior Care-Marian in St. Paul will become the third long-term care facility in the state to open its beds to hospitalized patients to help relieve the pressure as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb.

Only 47 intensive care beds were available in the state on Tuesday according to state officials. The state's hospitals were caring for 1,382 COVID-19 patients, including 320 in intensive care, the highest so far this year.

A shortage of health care workers in hospitals and long-term care facilities has made it difficult to respond to health care needs caused by COVID-19, other diseases and trauma cases.

Cerenity Senior Care-Marian will accept up to 27 patients who no longer need to be in the hospital but still need ongoing monitoring. Ten nurses from the federal government and 15 nursing assistants from the Minnesota National Guardand private companies will help the facility care for the new residents.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state has asked the federal government for more emergency medical teams, but she said that demand for the workers was high as many states are asking for them.

"There are additional hospitals that would love that help," she said. "We are hopeful that there might be additional federal support for hospitals."

Although Minnesota hospitals faced staffing shortages during the COVID-19 surge late last year, most of that was because of workers getting sick with COVID-19 or needing to care for infected family members. The shortfalls now are the result of nurses and other health workers leaving the profession altogether.

"The situation is different now," Malcolm said. "Staffing shortages are much more structural, much more permanent."

Another 3,457 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, bringing the pandemic totals to 861,235 infections and 9,093 fatalities.

The testing positivity rate has increased to 10.5%, a level that state health officials categorize as high risk.

"We are alarmed by the numbers we have seen in the last week," Malcolm said. "It seems in recent days that the pace of growth is picking up."

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.