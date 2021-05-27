A new incentive program in Minnesota will offer 100,000 new COVID-19 vaccine recipients free fishing licenses, or tickets to summer destinations such as Valleyfair or the Minnesota State Fair.

Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials hope the modest incentives will be enough to boost COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota, and nudge people who had been hesitant in the past to get their shots.

While Minnesota is among the nation's leaders in its rate of fully vaccinated state residents, the weekly number of first doses administered has fallen from 368,294 in the week beginning April 11 to 234,837 in the week beginning May 16.

"Summer is here, vaccines are working, and we are still going full steam ahead finding ways to keep our communities safe," said Gov. Tim Walz in a statement detailing the new incentive program.

Effective Thursday, the next 100,000 people who receive COVID-19 vaccinations and register on a state reward website will be able to pick from free options. The list of rewards includes $25 Visa gift cards, annual State Park passes or fishing licenses, and free tickets to Valleyfair, the Minnesota State Fair, the Mall of America Nickelodeon Universe, a Northwoods League baseball game, the Great Lakes Aquarium and the Minnesota Zoo.

Minnesota's incentive program sides more with the smaller retail and event incentives offered in Maine for COVID-19 vaccine recipients, and less with the Ohio approach of offering recipients entry in a $1 million lottery. The approach is similar to what Minnesota has used in other areas of public health, offering incentives such as gift cards for lead screening in children and for the completion of tuberculosis therapy in adults, Minnesota infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said.

"The incentives … are of small enough value that they would not be considered coercion, because it's important that people are making their own decisions," she said. "So we really look at incentives as sort of a nudge to get people to move in the right direction."

Minnesota is seeking to provide at least first doses of vaccine to 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older by July 1, and as of Wednesday had reached a rate of 63.9%. At nearly 2.9 million first dose recipients, Minnesota is fewer than 300,000 shots away from reaching the goal.

Minnesotans 12 to 15 became eligible for vaccine earlier this month as well when federal authorities dropped the age eligibility for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 16 to 12. Ehresmann said it is amazing in less than two weeks that more than 66,000 people in this age range have received vaccine. That is 23% of the population of this age group in Minnesota.

