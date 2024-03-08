State Sen. Gene Dornink called a female Delta pilot a "stewardess" during a hearing this week, leading him to immediately apologize after being corrected.

Laura Haynor spoke Tuesday on behalf of the Air Line Pilots Association International, during a Senate Labor Committee hearing to consider a bill to modify the state's earned sick and safe time law.

Following some comments and questions, Dornink, a Republican from Brownsdale, asked Haynor a question.

"Can you tell me what a typical work week looks like for you as a stewardess?" he asked.

Responded Haynor: "I'm a first officer for Delta."

"Pardon me?" Dornink said. "I'm a pilot," Haynor said.

"I'm sorry, I apologize," Dornink said. "I don't know why I said that, I'm so sorry."

The senator did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday night.

The clip can be viewed at the 27:55 mark in the recording online at https://www.lrl.mn.gov/media/file?body=s&cid=3129&date=03/05/2024#ctl00_Main_Panel_video.



