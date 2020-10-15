The Republican leader of the Minnesota Senate said Thursday that he expects the chamber to approve a $1.9 billion public works infrastructure package, despite concerns with some of the provisions in the proposal.

The state House passed the measure, known as a bonding bill, with a 100-34 vote Wednesday night. In addition to borrowing to cover the cost of improvements to roads and public construction projects, the package includes tax changes sought by Republicans and additional spending to pay for direct care and treatment services, overtime for corrections workers and public safety money for the response to unrest around the Twin Cities.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said Thursday that he and other Senate Republicans were frustrated that the version that cleared the House included provisions that weren’t agreed upon by leaders in both chambers ahead of the vote. The House adjourned the latest special session sine die Thursday, blocking the Senate’s ability to tweak the measure and send it back for another House vote.

“There’s no opportunity to come back and say you missed this piece,” Gazelka said.

Borrowing packages require supermajority support to pass, giving unusual leverage to the minority parties in both chambers. Twenty-five Republicans voted with Democrats to approve the House version Thursday, over objections from some GOP leaders about the cost of debt service on the bonds and other new spending given the state’s projected budget deficit.

Gazelka did not conduct a vote count among his caucus ahead of the floor vote and said he had not spoken with Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, about the latest iteration of the bill. But he said he anticipates the package will get enough votes to pass.

The House package includes about $1.4 billion in state-backed general obligation bonds. It also has other types of infrastructure funding, such as $100 million in housing bonds and nearly $39 million from the state’s general fund, much of it for arts, cultural and Native American facilities. Leaders have been working all year to reach a deal on a bonding measure, which supporters say will provide a needed infusion of cash and jobs through construction projects throughout the state.

This week’s special session, triggered by Gov. Tim Walz’s extension of the coronavirus peacetime emergency, was thought to be legislators’ final opportunity to find agreement before the Nov. 3 election.

“This was certainly making sausage and a little bit worse,” said Republican Sen. David Senjem, a lead on the issue in the Senate “But nonetheless we’re here today and we’ve got a good bill.”

