Led by top-ranked North Dakota, the NCHC occupies three of the top five spots in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason men's poll released Monday.
Following the Fighting Hawks in the poll were No. 2 Boston College and No. 3 Minnesota Duluth and No. 4 Denver of the NCHC. Minnesota State Mankato rounded out the top five.
The Gophers are No. 13 in the poll, fourth-highest among Big Ten teams.
Penn State is No. 9, Ohio State No. 10 and Michigan No. 12.
Bemidji State is ranked No. 15, while St. Cloud State received one vote.
NEWS SERVICES
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Maeda among finalists for Cy Young Award in American League
Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts this season, and is one of three finalists for the award.
High Schools
Amid conflicts, push builds to rethink Minnesota's prep state tournaments
While the director of the MSHSL is urging long-term vision for the return of state tournaments, one board member said some people see opportunities for athletes elsewhere that Minnesota has rejected.
Gophers
Gophers' game plan for Illinois forces them to expect the unexpected
Illinois was without 14 players last weekend because of positive virus tests and contact tracing, which means the Gophers aren't sure who they'll be preparing for when the teams play Saturday.
Vikings
Scoggins: Don't let beating Packers fool you. Vikings should be active traders
The NFL trade deadline is 3 p.m. today and if the Vikings can move a veteran or two in exchange for draft picks, they should go for it. Trade veterans, commit to young players, stockpile draft picks.
Vikings
Column: Broncos, Saints both defend teammate, unlike Cowboys
You can almost hear Mike McCarthy saying, "That's what I'm talking about!"