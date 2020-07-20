Eden Prairie native JD Spielman has picked his transfer destination: TCU.

The former Nebraska receiver entered the NCAA transfer portal a little more than a month ago, after he took a leave of absence from the Cornhuskers in March. He finished last season as a redshirt junior, earning All-Big Ten honors for the third time.

Per a report from 247Sports.com, Spielman can play immediately for TCU after receiving a waiver from the NCAA, as he has not yet graduated and isn't considered a graduate transfer. Many thought the Gophers, Spielman's hometown team that recruited him heavily and where many of his former Eden Prairie teammates went, could have been a landing spot. But having Nebraska grant Spielman's waiver request to play for a divisional rival seemed unlikely.

The report also notes former Gophers coach Jerry Kill, who would have initially recruited Spielman to the Gophers in 2016, was part of persuading Spielman to join the Big 12 team. Kill is now a special assistant to head coach Gary Patterson.

Spielman, son of Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, amassed 2,546 yards from 170 catches the past three seasons at Nebraska — ranking third on the program's records list — and scored 15 touchdowns. He's also prominent on special teams, returning 21 punts for 216 yards and two touchdowns as well as 39 kicks for 835 yards and one touchdown in his career.

Workouts for U women

The Gophers women's basketball team will begin its summer practice schedule Monday. But they'll do it carefully; practices will stress fundamentals while allowing for social distancing as much as possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire team is on campus, including international player Kadi Sossoko (France) and Barbora Tomancova (Czeck Republic). All the players have been tested multiple times, and were initially quarantined upon their arrival on campus.

"We have a plan,'' coach Lindsay Whalen said. "With this big of a group you have to be careful, watch where you're going. We'll take their temperature every day.''

The Gophers will hold these practices through Aug. 28.

Kent Youngblood

Gophers men return

Monday's first official summer practice for the Gophers men's basketball team will be a welcome sight for players and coaches who have been apart. Richard Pitino and his assistants will finally get to see what their revamped roster for 2021-22 season looks like in person — well, mostly.

Junior point guard Marcus Carr, who is testing his value in the NBA draft, is still at home in Toronto. He has until Aug. 3 to withdraw from the draft. The Gophers still are waiting for incoming freshmen Jamal Mashburn Jr. and David Mutaf to arrive — Mashburn from Florida and Mutaf from Turkey. Both are dealing with coronavirus travel restrictions. Martice Mitchell, a 6-10 freshman from Chicago, has been on campus since mid-June.

Transfers Liam Robbins, Both Gach and Brandon Johnson are here for their first Gophers practice. Gach and Robbins have not been cleared to play, pending the NCAA's waiver process.

Players who arrived earlier for voluntary workouts had to go through another round of COVID-19 testing and quarantine to be allowed to participate for the first day the NCAA allows men's and women's hoops players and coaches to officially work together.

Marcus Fuller

Saints win

Josh Allen homered and drove in two for the Saints in a 7-4 win over the host Sioux Falls Canaries. Saints relievers held the Canaries to one hit over the final four innings.