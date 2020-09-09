The team of Topher Baron of Bunker Hills and Bradley Wohlers of North Oaks shot a 7-under 64 to lead Tuesday's field in the MGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Crow River Golf Club in Hutchinson.

Cousins David and Michael Christensen, of Northland Country Club and Elk River GC, remain in the lead after they shot a tournament-record 59 in Monday's field.

"Mike and Dave have game at another level that a lot of people don't have," Baron said of the first-round leaders. "Hats off to them. It's fun to have guys like that in the amateur circuit that can shoot numbers like that."

The top 14 teams from Monday and the top 22 from Tuesday will play in the final round Wednesday.

• Sally Deyak of Wapicada Golf Club was the first-round leader in the MGA Women's Net Amateur Championship at the Preserve in Pequot Lakes with 35 Stableford points. The tournament concludes Wednesday at the Pines in Nisswa.

• John Silviano hit a solo homer in the eighth inning that proved to be the eventual game-winner in the St. Paul Saints' 4-3 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks at CHS Field.

• Former WCHA associate commissioner Doug Spencer has been named the 2020 recipient of the league's Otto Breitenbach Distinguished Service Award.

news services