FAST FALL SEASON AHEAD

Without football or volleyball this fall in Minnesota and with other sports having shortened seasons, the high school regular season will be wrapped up by Oct. 17. Two more weeks have been set aside for postseason competition but no plans have been announced. The Minnesota State High School League has indicated that traditional state tournaments are unlikely.

Boys’ and girls’ soccer

First possible games: Aug. 27

Last date of regular season: Oct. 10

Season end date: Oct. 24

Maximum games: 11

Boys’ and girls’ cross-country

First possible meets: Aug. 27

Last date of regular season: Oct. 10

Season end date: Oct. 24

Maximum meets: 7

Format: Dual, triangular meets only

Girls’ tennis

First possible matches: Aug. 24

Last date of regular season: Oct. 3

Season end date: Oct. 17

Maximum meets: 11

Format: Dual matches only

Girls’ swimming and diving

First possible meets: Aug. 27

Last date of regular season: Oct. 17

Season end date: Oct. 31

Maximum meets: 11

Format: Dual meets only