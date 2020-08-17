FAST FALL SEASON AHEAD
Without football or volleyball this fall in Minnesota and with other sports having shortened seasons, the high school regular season will be wrapped up by Oct. 17. Two more weeks have been set aside for postseason competition but no plans have been announced. The Minnesota State High School League has indicated that traditional state tournaments are unlikely.
Boys’ and girls’ soccer
First possible games: Aug. 27
Last date of regular season: Oct. 10
Season end date: Oct. 24
Maximum games: 11
Boys’ and girls’ cross-country
First possible meets: Aug. 27
Last date of regular season: Oct. 10
Season end date: Oct. 24
Maximum meets: 7
Format: Dual, triangular meets only
Girls’ tennis
First possible matches: Aug. 24
Last date of regular season: Oct. 3
Season end date: Oct. 17
Maximum meets: 11
Format: Dual matches only
Girls’ swimming and diving
First possible meets: Aug. 27
Last date of regular season: Oct. 17
Season end date: Oct. 31
Maximum meets: 11
Format: Dual meets only