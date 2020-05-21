Minnesota’s jobless rate jumped to 8.1% last month, the first time the state’s monthly employment survey took in full effects of the coronavirus-related downturn that began in March.

It’s the highest figure since 1983 when it hit 8.9%, but it doesn’t reflect all the pain in the Minnesota workforce.

The data came from a survey conducted before the middle of April, and job losses have continued to mount since then from businesses forced to close or cutback because of the need for people to spread out to try to slow the spread of the deadly illness.

As well, the definition of unemployment adopted by state and federal officials is narrow and, for instance, doesn’t include people who are expecting to return to their employer.

As a result, the new data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development showed there were about 332,000 fewer Minnesotans working in April than in March. But the state only counted 160,000 as newly unemployed.

The state’s overall workforce, which was nearly 3 million throughout most of 2019, was 2.57 million in April, that data showed.

The data emerges at a moment when state leaders are facing their biggest pushback from business lobbies over their latest decision to maintain restrictions that deal with large groups of the public. Gov. Tim Walz since the start of the crisis has been trying to juggle the competing demands of public health and the state’s economic producers.

On Wednesday, Walz and Steve Grove, commissioner of the jobs agency, prescribed narrow constraints for restaurants, hair salons and other businesses they said could reopen June 1, angering business owners and trade groups.

April’s job losses were greatest in the leisure and hospitality sector, where 55% of workers lost their job, that is most directly affected by Wednesday’s decision. Within that group, the hardest hit were people working in arts and entertainment work.

Retail jobs were down 10%, education and health service jobs down 9.3%, manufacturing jobs down 6.7%, government jobs down 6.5%, professional service jobs down 5.3% and construction jobs down 3%.

A separate measure of hardship on the state job’s scene with data as fresh as Wednesday — the number of claims filed to the state for unemployment benefits — suggests the pain is more widespread.

Since March 16 when many businesses closed or ordered workers home, the state has received 692,395 claims for unemployment insurance, a number that amounts to 23% of the state’s pre-downturn workforce. Women have accounted for 54% of the claims. Young adults, ages 20 to 34, accounted for nearly 40% of the claims.

The unemployment claims data includes people who sought help after the state jobs agency conducted its survey in mid-April for the report issued Thursday. As well, unemployment claims can be made by people who generally are still working but may have had their hours reduced or been put on some form of furlough.