A mask-wearing mandate for public indoor spaces would phase out in Minnesota along with other remaining COVID-19 restrictions under a plan announced Thursday by Gov. Tim Walz.

The governor's plan rolls back remaining capacity restrictions on businesses and social activities in two scheduled phases on May 7 and 28. The mask-wearing requirement would end no later than July 1 under the plan, but perhaps sooner if the state can increase the rate of Minnesotans who have received COVID-19 vaccine from 59% to 70%.

"As cases recede, more people get vaccinated every day, and vaccines are readily available to all who want it," Walz said. "We can now confidently and safely set out our path back to normal."

The change comes as other states such as New York phase out COVID-19 restrictions amid vaccination progress and signs of reduced pandemic activity. In Minnesota, the positivity rate of diagnostic testing has fallen from 7.4% on April 10 at the peak of the latest wave to 5.9% COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota dropped from 699 on April 14 to 565 on Wednesday.

While most businesses have reopened and social activities have resumed in Minnesota following a severe COVID-19 wave late last year, capacity restrictions have remained in place.

Most bars and restaurants are currently operating at 75% of their fire code capacities with additional social distancing limits to prevent close contacts among customers that could spread the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Walz scheduled a video address for noon to present the plan, but an e-mailed summary listed the basic provisions.

Changes May 7 will primarily be for outdoor settings, removing all limits for outdoor dining except for larger venues, but also eliminating mandatory early closing times for bars and restaurants.

Changes May 28 will include an end to all capacity and distancing limits for indoor events and gatherings. Masks will still be required for indoor and outdoor events involving more than 500 people.

The end of the mask mandate on July 1 could come sooner if Minnesota reaches its target of providing at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older. That is 3,087,404 Minnesotans.

Roughly 2.6 million people in Minnesota have received some COVID-19 vaccine so far — amounting to nearly 60% of the state's eligible population of people 16 and older — and more than 2 million have completed the one- or two-dose series. Interest in vaccine appears to be declining, though, among Minnesotans who have not yet received shots, prompting a variety of new strategies and vaccination opportunities.

The UCare health plan on Friday has scheduled 200 drive-through vaccinations for workers and vulnerable members.

The public indoor mask-wearing requirement has been controversial since Walz used his emergency authority to enact it last July, and compliance has been weakening. While 79% of surveyed Minnesotans reported wearing masks in public all the time in mid-February, that rate has dropped to 73%, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Washington state.

Vaccination also appears to have impacted the course of the pandemic in Minnesota. While more than 7,100 people in Minnesota have died from complications of COVID-19, the rate of deaths did not increase at the same pace as infections and hospitalizations in the third wave of pandemic activity over the last two months.

The share of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities also declined — reflecting early efforts to target this vulnerable population for limited initial vaccine doses.

