Two deaths and 53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday morning in Minnesota due to a novel coronavirus that continues to spread across the state.

With a total of 12 deaths and 629 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, Minnesota is starting to see patterns that occurred elsewhere amid this global pandemic. While 80% of COVID-19 infections cause only mild symptoms, the elderly are at risk for more severe complications. The average age of people with confirmed COVID-19 illnesses is 46 in Minnesota, but the average of hospitalized cases is 63 and of fatalities is 86.

The Minnesota Department of Health released the count of the latest cases Tuesday morning, and was scheduled to provide more details at a media briefing in the afternoon.

The latest data did not indicate how many new cases were found in long-term care facilities, which is a growing concern because of the number of high-risk individuals who live in those facilities. As of Monday afternoon, the state had reported at least one case in 31 long-term care facilities — with 27 residents and 19 health care workers testing positive.

State health officials urged Minnesotans to continue to adhere to the current “stay at home” order, which is now entering its fourth day, to at least delay the spread of the infection and buy time for hospitals to prepare by acquiring more ventilators to treat severe cases and more masks and gloves to protect doctors and nurses.

At a news briefing Monday, health officials said it was too soon to know if these restrictions were having the intended effect, but that there were encouraging signs. Traffic on the roads was down more than 70% across the state.

The goal is to see at least a temporary leveling off of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and health officials are monitoring the data for signs of such trends.

“Directionally, I absolutely believe we’re going to know more in a week to 10 days,” said state health commissioner Jan Malcolm.

As of Tuesday morning, 56 patients were in hospital care — and 26 required intensive care. There are now 288 cases of Minnesotans who have recovered from their infections and are no longer required to isolate themselves to prevent them from spreading the infection.

Twitter: @stribjo