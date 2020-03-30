The confirmed COVID-19 Minnesota case count increased to 576, with 73 new infections reported Monday and one additional death.

More people are being sent to hospitals for treatment. There are currently 56 hospitalized, an increase of 17 since Sunday.

Increasingly, more patients require intensive care. Eight more patients were admitted to ICU units of those hospitalized, bringing the total statewide to 24.

More details about the fatality, the 10th Minnesotan to die from the new coronavirus, are expected to be released at a Monday afternoon media briefing.

As of Sunday, seven of the nine COVID-19 Minnesota deaths were of people at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Positive cases have been confirmed in 21 residents and 11 staff members, with 25 facilities having at least one known case.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm deferred on Sunday when asked if families should remove relatives from long-term care facilities.

“We are certainly not in a position of dictating that answer,” Malcolm said. “We believe that folks in long-term care are working really hard to make those environments as safe … as they can, for their residents and their staff. And I just would have to defer that to private family decisions and consultations with individual care facilities.”

About 18,800 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19.

Minnesota is entering is third day of a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tim Walz. Although Minnesotans can still leave home to get food, medicine, supplies, as well as some fresh air, people are asked to stay indoors as much as possible.

The order is designed to limit the spread of the disease from person to person and prevent a surge of new infections that might overwhelm the health care system.

Staff writer Joe Carlson contributed to this report.