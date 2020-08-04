The national COVID-19 map has turned upside-down in one way, with Minnesota and other Northern states reporting more growth in cases over the past two weeks than Southern and Western states hard-hit by the pandemic this summer.

Minnesota’s average daily count of new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased 11% over the past two weeks while daily counts have declined 24% in Arizona and 16% in Texas, according to the COVID Exit Strategy website.

Whether Minnesota will see the surge in deaths and hospitalizations that those states experienced is an open question, though state health officials hope earlier social distancing and mask-wearing efforts will make a difference. But if COVID-19 is a roller coaster, then Minnesota is a last car going over the point of no return.

“It’s going to be our turn at some point,” said Andy Slavitt, an Edina resident and former federal Medicare administrator who has now become an influential adviser to states on COVID-19 response policies.

Minnesota as of Tuesday had reported 57,162 infections with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as well as 1,620 deaths related to the infectious disease.

The positivity rate of diagnostic tests also has risen from 3% in mid-June to more than 5% — a key threshold for whether states are experiencing manageable or excessive growth in COVID-19 cases.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center currently reports 16 states with rates below that mark and 34 with rates above. Positivity rates ranged as of Tuesday from 23.3% in Mississippi to .38% in Vermont.

The World Health Organization discourages governments from loosening any COVID-19 restrictions until positivity rates have declined below 5% for 14 days.

Minnesota monitors its positivity rate as one of five dial back indicators for whether to add or remove business restrictions and social distancing guidelines in response to the pandemic. The state goal is to keep the rate below 15%, but state health officials have said that an increase to above 5% would be reason for concern.

“We do not want to see rates go up, particularly if testing is increased, because it indicates that there are more cases and higher levels of transmission,” said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist.

The only time Minnesota’s positivity rate was above 15% was in late April, when testing identified a widespread outbreak with a high rate of worker infections in the JBS pork plant in Worthington.

Slavitt said he has advised Gov. Tim Walz to close indoor service at bars again — after the state reopened them at limited capacities on June 10 — due to the growth in cases in Minnesota and the number of outbreaks traced to those establishments. Minneapolis closed its indoor bar areas again this weekend, and Slavitt said he has encouraged the same in St. Paul.

The summer heat drove people in the South indoors and increased their infection risks, Slavitt said.

“When people have to be indoors here because of the cold, we’re going to be at higher risk,” he said. “I think the Midwest appears to be on the rise in general.”

Minnesota on Tuesday reported that 328 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, and that 159 needed intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications. Both numbers are below their daily highs in late May, but reflect a resurgence in COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-June.

Deaths related to COVID-19 have not increased, though, as the state hasn’t reported more than nine since July 2.

State health officials expect both deaths and hospitalizations to increase, though, as an initial surge in SARS-CoV-2 infections among teenagers and young adults this summer will eventually spread to older people at greater risk of complications.

The number of infections in the pandemic has more than doubled in Minnesota since June 1, but more than tripled among youths 6 to 19.

Cases could increase following the reopening of schools this fall as well, though Walz unveiled a plan last week to mitigate that by only encouraging full in-person classes in counties with low rates of recently diagnosed infections.

High school football and volleyball are being deferred until spring, but other sports including soccer will take place in the fall, according to decisions made Tuesday by the board of the Minnesota State High School League.

Summer youth sports haven’t been a major source of viral transmission, said Kris Ehresmann, state infectious disease director, but there have been outbreaks due to parties and team gatherings after practices and games.

Outbreaks occur when “a whole team goes to some cabin for a weekend or a whole team goes out and does something social,” she said.

Health officials expressed particular concern amid rising COVID-19 case counts already in the Midwest of the motorcycle rally that is expected to draw thousands of people to Sturgis, S.D., later this month.

Risks might not be great when motorcyclists ride together outdoors, but they will increase if they gather afterward in bars and don’t practice social distancing or other prevention measures, said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

“I think Sturgis has every potential this year,” he said, “to be a disaster.”