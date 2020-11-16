Low’s 21-year-old Christmas album is getting the gold treatment from Sub Pop Records in 2020.

The legendary Seattle label is taking pre-orders for a limited-edition run of the influential Duluth rock trio’s enduring eight-song classic “Christmas” reissued on gold vinyl, a novel holiday idea that should have collectors lining up like the wise men to Bethlehem. The $26 LP is due to land Nov. 27.

Originally issued in 1999 via the small indie imprints Kranky (U.S.) and Tugboat (U.K.), “Christmas” was up to that point maybe the most pure, intimate example of married bandmates Mimi Parker’s and Alan Sparhawk’s divine harmonies and inspired Mormon faith. It went on to become one of their best-loved and most-heard collections, too.

Comprised of five original tunes and three traditional favorites (“Silent Night,” “Little Drummer Boy” and “Blue Christmas”), the album’s tracks have been heard on screen over the years everywhere from Gap TV commercials to HBO’s “Eastbound & Down.” Rolling Stone ranked it No. 18 on its list of 40 essential Christmas albums, while Pitchfork named the hallowed rendition of “Little Drummer Boy” among its list of 50 best holiday songs.

Alas, it’ll be a blue Christmas without any Low holiday concerts this year. The trio was supposed to be touring Europe this month but is already looking toward next year, after being named one of the lead artists in the Netherlands’ artfully curated LeGuess Who? festival next fall.

In the meantime, Sparhawk and Parker continue to offer their fun, informal “It’s Friday, I’m in Low” shows from their home most Fridays at 3 p.m. CT on Instagram.

