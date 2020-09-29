A national 911 system outage that affected some communities in Minnesota has apparently been resolved.
It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.
As of 8:15 p.m., CenturyLink said that 911 service was being restored to Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Emergency Communication Networks (ECN).
CenturyLink will determine the timeline of the disruption and how many calls were impacted in the state of Minnesota. The Minnesota ECN will provide that information when they receive it.
