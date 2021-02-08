Minnesota has risen from 45th to 12th among U.S. states in its rate of COVID-19 vaccine administration and reported on Monday that more than 10% of its population has received at least a first dose.

At least 556,482 people have received first doses, and 158,763 of them have completed the two-dose series, according to the latest state COVID-19 vaccine data. Roughly 41% of first doses have been administered to people 65 and older, who have suffered 89% of Minnesota's 6,302 COVID-19 deaths. The state total includes three deaths reported Monday.

Minnesota's improved ranking by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its rate of doses administered per 100,000 people follows three weeks of efforts to move more vaccine out of freezers and into arms.

The at times hectic increase in vaccination opportunities has caused some frustrations, though, because limited quantities of doses have been prioritized for some needy groups but not others. Vaccine providers have also had to adapt to changing methods of vaccine distribution.

Dr. Rahul Koranne, chief executive of the Minnesota Hospital Association, issued a blunt letter to state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Friday over a switch from regional distribution of weekly COVID-19 vaccine shipments among rural and smaller health care providers to a lottery system that made it difficult to plan and set appointments.

Koranne blasted a system distributing doses on a random draw because the losing providers "are increasingly put in the impossible position of telling their patients and their communities that they do not have vaccines for them." He apologized on Saturday in a letter to Gov. Tim Walz for airing his concerns publicly, while the Health Department issued a public statement indicating that it would be moving away from a random draw. The state plans next week to resume distribution of doses for smaller providers through a network of eight regional health care coalitions.

The state's deviation from initial vaccine priorities also has upset some groups who are still waiting for access. First doses have largely been provided to Minnesota's priority group of roughly 500,000 health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. The next group initially was supposed to be more than 1 million Minnesotans 75 and older, or who work in critical front-line industries. But the state instead has started vaccinating anyone 65 and older and teachers only rather than other front-line workers.

Walz has dubbed the state vaccination approach an "all-of-the-above" strategy in which doses are distributed to multiple providers to target different priority groups.

Shipments of 83,825 first doses this week included 39,800 for health care providers to administer to seniors and remaining health care workers; 7,000 for state sites in Minneapolis and Duluth for senior citizens selected by random drawing; 10,000 for county clinics for educators; 5,000 for group homes; and 3,000 for tribal nations. Another 14,825 doses are going to local public health agencies, mostly to complete vaccinations of health care workers, and 4,200 are going to pharmacies to administer to long-term care residents.

Increased vaccination comes amid continued declines in the last wave of the pandemic in Minnesota, which has reported 468,682 diagnosed infections with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. That includes 564 infections reported on Monday.

The positivity rate of diagnostic testing has fallen from a peak of 15.5% on Nov. 10 to an average of 4.1% in the seven days ending Jan. 28. The rate is a key indicator of the level of viral transmission occurring in Minnesota and is now below the state warning threshold of 5%.

Minnesota hospitals reported a total of 330 COVID-19 patients admitted to inpatient beds on Sunday, including 80 who needed intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications from their infections. The state had peaked at 1,864 hospitalizations on Nov. 29.

The three deaths reported Monday included one resident of a long-term care facility and a Chisago County resident in the 45 to 49 age range. The state has reported 134 COVID-19 deaths involving Minnesotans 49 or younger.

Most infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus cause mild or no symptoms. The state's case total includes 454,290 people who have recovered and are no longer required to isolate themselves so they don't spread the virus to others.

Health officials remain concerned about new variants of the virus, though, that appear more infectious.

"Knowing that the virus has mutated and that there simply is not enough vaccine yet, we are in a race against time," Koranne said in his letter to the governor.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744