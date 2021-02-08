Bundled up in their warmest winter gear, Minneapolis students in pre-K and kindergarten headed to school buildings on Monday, kicking off the first phase of the district's plan to bring elementary students back to in-person learning.

First- and second-graders will come back later this week, followed by third- through fifth-graders on Feb. 22.

There was little time Monday morning for sentimentality or "first day" photos in front of Jefferson Community School in uptown Minneapolis, where students were quickly greeted and rushed inside to get out of the subzero temperatures.

Principal Holly Kleppe helped students off the buses, commenting on how nice it was to see faces she'd only seen through video calls. She directed the kids to stretch their arms out in front of them in what she's dubbed "the zombie walk." It helps ensure some social distancing and keeps the kids from touching other surfaces, she said.

"This week is all about teaching those rituals and routines," Kleppe said. "But that's education, and that's what we're good at."

Bashir Omar dropped two of his children off at Jefferson and had to offer a little encouragement as his son expressed some apprehension about going inside. Still, he said his whole family was celebrating the first day back.

"They are so happy, so excited," he said, adding that dropping them off at school relieved some pressure off him, too, since he doesn't have to help them with distance learning any longer.

"I won't be as busy at home anymore," he said.

Two signs opposing the return to in-person classes were strung up on the playground fencing at Jefferson. One read "Kids aren't Covid safe" and the other said "lives > test scores."

The Minneapolis teachers union has continued to call for additional safety protocols and the delay of the schools reopening in the city. It filed an unfair labor practice charge with the Public Employment Relations Board and received a temporary restraining order from the court. That court order allows school staff to work remotely if they had previous work-from-home accommodations or are in the process of applying for them.

Since mid-January, many Minnesota school districts have returned elementary schools to in-person teaching under new state guidelines.

Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440