Foot traffic was mixed as shops reopened Monday for the first time in two months.

There were few customers at the apparel stores on Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Same in popular tourist areas in Duluth.

Meanwhile, at Rosedale Center, a small crowd was waiting outside the mall as it opened at 11 a.m., and some stores such as Von Maur were hopping after the opening with lines at registers. Altar'd State, which was only allowing 10 stores in the store at one time, reached capacity shortly after opening with shoppers having to wait to get in.

All shops were able to reopen, but only some did so this morning with more expected to open in coming days. Only 20 of Rosedale Center's 120 stores were open.

Macy's, J.C.Penney and the Apple Store remained dark. But more stores are expected to open this week. Lisa Crain, the mall's general manager, said she expects most stores will be open by June 1.

Across the street from the Roseville mall, a line formed outside Jo-Ann Fabrics, with the store only allowing 35 customers inside at one time. Many of those in line had placed online orders.

On Grand Avenue, though, most of those out and about were visiting coffee shops or service centers such as optical stores or UPS.

"The only nonessential place I want to go this week is the consignment store," said St. Paul resident Molly Snyder, who made a stop at the UPS store. "I've been saving up some clothing and household items for TurnStyle in Highland Park."

Retail shops and shopping malls in Minnesota are permitted to reopen today at 50% capacity. In the last couple weeks, some have begun offering curbside pickup as Gov. Walz has relaxed his stay-at-home order and plan to continue that service even as stores reopen to foot traffic.

Most shopping malls around the Twin Cities — including Rosedale, Ridgedale, Southdale, Burnsville Center and the Galleria Edina — reopened today but with limited hours and with not all stores open. The outlet centers in Albertville and Eagan also are opening.

"The health, safety and well-being of those we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we've implemented to safeguard shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen," said John Rulli, president of Simon, which owns Southdale and the outlet malls. "We also recognize that individuals and families in our communities are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our properties will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our properties to further support charitable initiatives."

The steps include increased cleaning, masks and sanitizer stations for customers and social distancing practices.

The independent shops along Grand Avenue also were not mandating masks, but offering them.

At Allure, a custom-fit intimate apparel store, fittings were touchless with visual assistance.

"We were calling customers last week to set up appointments," said salesperson Taylor Austin. "We've got three appointments today, and normally we'd have about six or seven on a Monday."

Karen Christensen of St. Paul stopped for drinks at Starbucks but didn't plan to browse along the avenue.

"I'm going to skip the nonessential shopping this week until everything gets sorted out," she said. "I really want the bars and restaurants to open, too, but I'm not sure I'll be ready to visit them right away. It will take a while."

Pete Devora of San Francisco waited outside Caribou Coffee while his girlfriend finished a phone call. "I'm glad the stores are reopening," he said. "I need shoes."

Shoesters had a customer as soon as the front door was unlocked and employee Nancy Kohlsaat put on her mask. Kohlsaat looked for signs to put on the front door about not touching display shoes and customer limits — four in the Grand Avenue store.

Many stores were still closed. GoodThings and Running Room plan to open Tuesday. Spectacle Shoppe and Chico's also were closed Monday.

Running Room when it opens will have reduced hours, general manager Darcy Berard said. "We have to budget our hours, so we'll be closed Mondays and opening a little later, " said general manager Darcy Berard.

The Mall of America said last week that it will wait to reopen until June 1 to make sure it has enough time to communicate with tenants and get property safety protocols in place in the massive building.

As they reopen, stores are putting more social-distancing and other safety measures into place. For example, Barely Brothers Records in St. Paul is requiring customers to wear face masks in order to enter. Other stores are encouraging, though not mandating, shoppers to wear masks.

In Duluth's Canal Park, a popular tourist destination on the shore of Lake Superior, a smattering of stores decided to open Monday morning.

At Duluth Pack, which sells its own canvas bags along with clothing and camping gear, store employees wore masks made with the stores logo on them.

"This is a pretty exciting day for us," said Tom Sega, co-owner of the large store that has been closed since March 22. "From the business end of things it's something that has to happen. Our number one goal was to make sure we're following every single protocol."

Customer traffic was light inside the store, but owners expect it will be for a while, until people warm up to the idea that shopping can be done safely. One customer came in to buy a graduation gift; another came in for a Boundary Waters permit.

They are hopeful that tourism will bounce back, too, bringing more people to town.

"There is still quite a bit of uncertainty," said co-owner Mark Oestreich. "Instead of flying to Florida, are they going to drive to Duluth? We hope so."

Inside the DeWitt-Seitz Markeplace, most stores were still closed.

Jane Jenkins was working inside her Blue Heron Trading Co. cooking store Monday morning, but the doors were still locked. Though she has been selling a few items by curbside pickup, she said, she didn't feel comfortable inviting people in to shop given what medical professionals are still saying.

Still, she doesn't look down on any other stores for opening.

"It was a terrible week last week, trying to decide what I was going to do. I'm following my heart," she said. "We'll see what happens this week. Every day, new things happen."

She is tentatively aiming to open on May 26, she said, but could decide to open earlier or later.

Upstairs, Bill Miller plugged in a retro "Open" sign atop his Two & Co. store, which has jewelry, gifts, and clothes for women and children. Miller said he printed out and studied everything he could from the CDC and Minnesota Retailers Association. Besides hand sanitizer stations, he hung giant old windows at the registers as a barrier and added galvanized pipe handles to dressing room doors so customers could easily open them with their arms.

Clothes that have been tried on but not purchased will be quarantined for 72 hours, he said.

"I'm ready," he said. "Until things open, open, it's going to be slow. I don't have high expectations. … I'm hoping for the best."

Includes reporting from staff writer Pam Louwagie.