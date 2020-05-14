While Gov. Tim Walz has given the green light to Minnesota retailers to reopen as soon as Monday, it will take days or weeks before some of them get back up and running as they call back furloughed employees and establish new safety protocols.

And once they do open, retailers are wondering if shoppers will feel comfortable coming back, knowing there is some pent-up demand among some and reticence/reluctance by others.

“We don’t know what to expect,” said Kari Palmer, marketing director of Maple Grove-based Schuler Shoes, which will reopen its eight Twin Cities area stores on Monday. “Are we going to be opening to crickets, or lines out the door, or somewhere in between?”

The company is planning conservatively, calling back about half of its furloughed staff to resume business next week with other employees on deck to bring back if traffic ends up being higher than expected.

“I definitely think we’ll see a lot of retailers open on Monday,” said Bruce Nustad, president of the Minnesota Retailers Associations, noting that many Main Street businesses have been working on their reopening plans for weeks. “But others will take their time and make sure they have a plan in place.”

Rosedale Center and the Galleria in Edina said they would also reopen on Monday, but with limited hours and not all stores expected to be open for business. Both malls will ask visitors to wear face masks and are urging those who don’t feel well to stay home.

Schuler Shoes assistant manager Siobhan Morin brought out a pair of shoes to customer Melissa Werra at curbside pickup outside the store in Maple Grove on Thursday.

The Galleria said it will be providing hand sanitizers at entrances and removing communal seating areas. Rosedale said it has suspended its mall walking program so access to the mall will be limited to 11 a.m. when it opens.

Other shopping malls in the region were in discussions with their owners and tenants this morning to discuss the timing of reopening plans and increased safety measures.

The Mall of America is among those that will take its time. The megamall, which houses more than 500 stores, said Thursday that it will reopen for shopping on June 1.

“It’s not like we can just flip the switch and the doors open,” Jill Renslow, an executive vice president at the mall told the Star Tribune last week. “We want to make sure that our property is ready and it’s safe.”

In a statement, the mall said waiting to reopen for a couple of weeks will give its diverse group of retail tenants, which include small businesses as well as national and global brands, the time needed to rehire, train staff and prepare for stepped-up cleaning and other safety measures.

The Mall of America has been working on new safety protocols that include plexiglass barriers at guest service areas, face masks for workers, social-distancing markers at digital directories, and designating specific doors at each wing for entering and exiting the mall.

Not all stores will be ready to reopen on June 1, mall officials said, while in-person dining and attractions such as Nickelodeon Universe will remain closed until the state allows them to reopen.

The Mall of America was part of a statewide roundtable of retail associations, local chambers of commerce and other business groups that was convened by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Commissioner Steve Grove asked the group to look at how retail could safely open, said Nustad.

The plan laid out by Walz on Wednesday night “closely mirrors those guidelines” the group came up with, he said. It requires retailers that reopen to have a safety plan including social-distancing measures and enhancing cleaning measures as well as limiting the number of people in stores to 50% of the building or store’s maximum occupancy.

The roundtable decided the half occupancy rate was a more practical and easier-to-adopt approach than putting out guidelines based on square footage, which can be more complicated given that every store has a different layout and shelf space.

“It’s simple math” to get to the 50% rate, he said. “But frankly, most stores are unlikely to hit that max.”

Cooks of Crocus Hill, which has locations in the North Loop, St. Paul and Stillwater, is aiming to reopen on Wednesday as it calls back furloughed employees. Just as employees are having to get their heads around coming into work everyday after staying at home for weeks, owner Karl Benson expects it will take customers some time to get acclimated again to going out to go shopping in stores again.

“There will be a lag certainly,” he said. “We hope that in a couple of weeks, people will be less intimidated about leaving home. But we won’t be back to normal for awhile.”

Evereve, the Edina-based women’s clothing chain, reopened stores 16 stores earlier this week in states such as Texas and Georgia where retailers have been permitted to reopen.

“It’s been slow,” Mike Tamte, the company’s co-CEO, said of the traffic coming into those stores with sales being about half as much as normal. “A lot of exchanges and online returns.”

Some of the bigger retail chains have been slower to reopen stores in those states, too, so he said so some customers may not realize that Evereve has reopened.

On Thursday, Evereve officials were busy calling up furloughed employees in the Twin Cities to see if they could return next week. Tamte is hoping to reopen 8 of his 10 Twin Cities area stores by Wednesday.

“We’re talking with our employees about their comfort level in coming back,” he said. “We don’t want to force someone at this point who says I may want to wait another week. Or they may have child care concerns they may not have had before COVID.”

As department and apparel stores reopen across the country, some are closing their fitting rooms and are waiting a day to put returned merchandise back on the sales floor.

“But with shoes, people want to try them on,” said Palmer of Schuler Shoes. “Our business is built on people coming into our stores to be fitted for shoes. We’ve been doing that for nearly 131 years.”

So among its many new safety protocols, which include workers wearing masks and gloves, is giving customers the option of having a contact-less shoe fitting by talking them through questions such as, “Can you feel your big toe? Do you have half an inch ahead of it?”

It’s also going to require customers to wear some sort of socks while trying on shoes. And it will test a new plexiglass barrier on wheels that can be placed between a customer and employee during a fitting to block sneezes and coughs while they may be close proximity.

Kremer’s Toy and Hobby in Albertville plans to ask customers to use hand sanitizer, which will be provided, or to wash their hands in the restroom when they walk in when it reopens on Monday.

“Most of our staff are family members and we can’t afford to all get sick,” said Ruth Kremer.

She added that she feels fully prepared to reopen since she and her employees have been vigilant in cleaning even before the pandemic.

“I worked 12 years in health care,” she said. “Our staff always cleaned throughout the day. If a kid was coughing and sneezing we’d watch their path and disinfect after they left. We disinfect play areas and pens after each credit card transaction.”

But Erin Duininck, owner of Golden Rule Gallery in Excelsior, is not planning to reopen to foot traffic anytime soon. She’s contemplating letting visitors in by appointment in June.

“I can’t in good conscience open yet,” she said, noting that her workers are hesitant to interact with the public and she wants to make sure she takes time to ensure she can reopen safely.

In the meantime, online and curbside sales have been going well enough to keep her going for now.