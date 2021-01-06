U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber of Minnesota said Wednesday he would vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's presidential win, while his new Republican colleague Rep. Michelle Fischbach said she would vote to block it over President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

"Overturning the results of the Electoral College would be an overstep of Congress' limited role and would revoke power from where it should be derived – you, the people, and the states," Stauber said in a statement from his office.

In her own statement, Fischbach said: "Today, I plan to vote for the objections to the certification of electoral votes in certain contested states. This election was shrouded in allegations of irregularities and fraud too voluminous to ignore."

Numerous federal courts courts have rejected claims of fraud by Trump and his legal team.

The statements came as Congress got underway with the presidential certification process, and Trump supporters demonstrated in both St. Paul and in Washington.

Stauber noted that he "fiercely supported" Trump's reelection, and said he was disappointed in the outcome.

"I have serious concerns over election integrity and the significant, widespread abuses in our electoral system that have gone unchecked in many states and cities for decades," Stauber said.

Fischbach, sworn into office this week after defeating longtime Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson. In her statement she said: "Minnesotans can count on me to continue being a vigorous defender of election integrity and our democracy."

The two other Minnesota Republicans in Congress, Reps. Tom Emmer and Jim Hagedorn, have not yet publicly revealed how they plan to vote.

Up to 500 Trump supporters, most not wearing masks, protested outside Minnesota's fenced-off State Capitol on Wednesday as Congress began the process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Minnesota state troopers guarded entrances to buildings on the Capitol complex, but the opening hour of the demonstration was heavy on speeches and chants in opposition to both the outcome of the presidential election and emergency measures implemented in Minnesota to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The relative calm in St. Paul was in contrast to clashes in Washington, D.C., between pro-Trump supporters and law enforcement that unfolded as the congressional process got underway. In Washington, Trump supporters breached security at the U.S. Capitol, forcing House and Senate recesses not long after the certification debate got underway.

In St. Paul, protesters hoisted Trump flags and homemade signs that bellowed "Stop The Steal" and "Do Not Certify." Others walked around with recordings of past Trump speeches playing on their phones, at times hooking them up to speakers. At least one protester waved a large flag in support of the III% militia movement.

A state court judge who approved Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon's agreement to waive witness requirements and extend the deadline for counting mail ballots was singled out for ire. State Reps. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, and Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, stoking chants against the judge, who was appointed by ex-DFL Gov. Mark Dayton and was a staffer for Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Lucero, a plaintiff in a lawsuit that drew a favorable ruling from the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said he was considering drafting articles of impeachment against the judge.

A newly formed group called Hold The Line organized the event. Becky Strohmeier, of Bloomington, started the group a day after Election Day last year, she said.

"We just have a lot of patriots," she said. "I've never met two of them who were exactly the same."

She added: "We're not just going to let our election get stolen by blatant fraud and cheating," she said.

Of the dozens of lawsuits rejected by judges around the country and assessments from the intelligence community and by election officials that the 2020 election was free of widespread fraud or wrongdoing, Strohmeier countered that that outcome was the product of corruption at all levels of government.

"Exposure is a beautiful thing," she said.

Strohmeier said she has yet to meet anyone she considered an "extremist" at her events, and said that calls to "fight" were in relation to political activism.

Alley Waterbury, a Woodbury activist who served as emcee, lead prayers and chants of "four more years," saying afterward that "we want Trump in there."

"We need to stay on our game," Waterbury said.

She later called on the crowd to continue mobilizing each weekend to drive to lawmakers and other public officials' homes to protest.

"This should be what should be here every flipping Saturday until we get our state back," Waterbury told the crowd. She said some people have called her Facebook posts conspiracy theories and said she has been scaring people.

"Are you frickin' scared?" Waterbury asked. "No!"

"Are you going to fight back?" she yelled. "No!"

"Listen lady, we are going to make your life really uncomfortable," Waterbury said of the judge. "We're going to start raising hell."

She said the group would back other judges "into a corner" so that they cannot hide behind a bench or make decisions behind closed doors.

Waterbury was indicted on a charge of lying to an FBI agent, she said, an experience she said later drew her to follow Trump.

