More than 8,100 coronavirus reinfections have occurred in Minnesota, with a handful of people being infected three or more times, according to new state COVID-19 data released Monday.

While reinfections make up only 1% of the total 797,984 infections identified through testing, state health officials said they reinforce the need for vaccination to reduce the threat of severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization in Minnesota. Among the 8,184 total reinfections, 4,293 have been identified through testing since July 1.

"Unlike some other things, you get COVID once it doesn't necessarily mean you aren't going to get it again," state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

Minnesota's pandemic total includes 2,857 new first-time infections reported on Monday along with 25 COVID-19 deaths. The state's death toll in the pandemic increased to 8,694 — with 424 deaths reported so far in October being the highest monthly total since 775 deaths were reported in January. The state reached a low of 55 COVID-19 deaths in July before the latest wave was fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.

While key indicators of pandemic severity are below mid-October peaks, progress has ebbed. The state reported that 908 inpatient hospital beds in Minnesota were filled on Friday with COVID-19 patients, including 214 requiring intensive care. The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing is 7.3%, below a recent peak of 8.4% but above the state's 5% caution threshold for substantial viral spread.

"I got hopeful for a couple days when I saw our numbers were smaller than usual, but then we seem to be right back into high case numbers," said Kathy Como-Sabetti, an epidemiology supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Health, who noted that travel and reduced testing over MEA weekend could have temporarily reduced numbers.

The Health Department quickly assembled reinfection statistics this fall after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reached a case definition, which is when a person has tested positive at least 90 days after an earlier confirmed infection.

Epidemiologists will use the data to answer key questions, such as whether variant strains of the coronavirus increase reinfection risks and whether second infections result in more or less severity of illness.

The state on Monday also reported that 57,023 coronavirus infections have occurred in Minnesota's 3.2 million fully vaccinated individuals — a breakthrough infection rate of 1.8%. The breakthrough cases included 2,609 people who were hospitalized and 372 who died of COVID-19.

Studies continue to show that COVID-19 vaccine remains strongly protective against hospitalization and death, but that it has lost some effectiveness at preventing any infections. Third booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been recommended for seniors and younger adults with underlying health problems or jobs that increase their infection risks. Second booster doses are recommended for all Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients.

Breakthrough infections identified in the past week roughly account for about one-third of the total coronavirus infections identified in the same seven-day time period.

