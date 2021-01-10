Health officials are reporting Minnesota's first cases of a new variant strain of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The strain, which is thought to be more infectious and was first detected last year in the United Kingdom, was identified in specimens from five residents of four Twin Cities metro area counties, according to a Saturday announcement by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The newly announced variant strain is not thought to be more virulent than those that have been widely circulating in Minnesota, said Kris Ehresmann, the state's director of infectious diseases, in a statement. But the relative ease with which the strain is thought to spread underscores the importance, Ehresmann said, of people wearing masks, maintaining social distance and quarantining if exposed to a positive case.

"It's important to note that this variant strain of the virus has been found in other states in the U.S., so we were expecting to find the virus in Minnesota. Knowing that it is now here does not change our current public health recommendations," State Epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield said.

"While it is thought to be more easily spread from one person to another, it has not been found to cause more serious disease," she added. "With RNA viruses, like SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, it is not unexpected to see new, more successful strains emerge."

The variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 was first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020 and has been found around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 63 cases of the variant strain have been found in eight states as of Jan. 8.

In Minnesota, the variant strain cases announced Saturday range in age from 15 to 37 years, according to the Health Department, and their illness onsets range from Dec. 16 to Dec. 31. Health officials believe none of those infected with the strain has been hospitalized.

Two of the cases reported international travel, the Health Department said, one did not. Travel histories weren't yet known for the others. Health officials say they are re-interviewing those who tested positive for the variant strain to better understand how they might have been exposed to it and learn more about their close contacts.

Preliminary studies have suggested that new vaccines against COVID-19 are effective against the variant strain, Ehresmann said.

"Whether this new strain infects more people will be determined to a large degree by how rigorously we all practice those protective measures that are so important," Lynfield said. "Getting as many people vaccinated as possible will also be critical in the control of the spread of this variant and the emergence of other variants."

Earlier Saturday, health officials reported the statewide tally for vaccines administered jumped significantly by more than 15,000 in the latest data release, for a total 119,744 doses so far. State officials have said reporting delays mean daily figures understate the total for doses administered; the count doesn't include vaccinations at federal facilities that have their own supplies.

Four of the variant strain cases in Minnesota were identified through the state's public health laboratory, and one was identified through the CDC. The results were confirmed on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

