Thirteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19 and more than 480 new cases were confirmed throughout the state, health officials reported Friday.

All told, 1,897 people in the state have died of the novel coronavirus out of 82,716 cases since the pandemic struck last spring, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Seven of the deaths reported Friday were in long-term care facilities.

Since the state’s first case was reported in early March, hospital stays have been required in 6,863 cases. About 1.7 million Minnesotans have been tested for the virus.

The results come as health officials in Minnesota prepare the fall flu season, fearing a “twin-demic” of COVID and the traditional flu.

Such a phenomenon, should it occur, could tax emergency rooms and intensive care units throughout the state. Health officials are encouraging Minnesotans to get vaccinated for influenza.

Results reported Friday showed the most new cases in Hennepin County — 109 — followed by Anoka County, with 40 cases.

A viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus, COVID-19 was found circulating late last year.

People 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions are at the greatest risk for catching the virus.

Lung disease and serious heart conditions ranging from obesity to diabetes are among health problems that exacerbate COVID-19 risks. Also, patients undergoing treatment for failing kidneys run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

The majority of patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized because the illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness. Studies also suggest that up to 45% of those who are infected won’t have symptoms.