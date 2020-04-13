The University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic are now both offering clinical antibody tests to find out who has recovered from COVID-19, a respiratory illness that has caused 1,650 lab-confirmed cases and 70 deaths in the state.

The totals included 29 newly confirmed infections on Monday morning, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. No additional deaths were reported Monday.

That is the first day since March 25 when the state hasn’t reported a COVID-19 fatality, though that is partly due to the health department inadvertently releasing a broader time frame of cases on Sunday and having fewer left to report on Monday. The state had reported 194 confirmed cases and six deaths on Sunday.

As Minnesota continues toward a peak of COVID-19 cases this summer, state health officials said antibody testing could be a vital tool for determining who has already been infected and might have immunity to the virus. The U started offering testing on Monday at M Health Fairview’s Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, which was converted last month into a 90-bed COVID-19 treatment facility.

While antibody testing needs to be made available statewide, the first step needs to be checking critical care health care workers who treat COVID-19 patients and are at greater exposure risks, said Dr. Jakub Tolar, the university’s vice president for clinical affairs and medical school dean.

“I need to figure out how to get this to them on the front line,” he said.

Mayo Clinic started offering antibody testing a week ago, with similar goals of first assessing the infection status of its caregivers. Gov. Tim Walz has envisioned a broader use of antibody testing, including the development within Minnesota of millions of tests that could be used to assess the infection status of workers and to get workplaces back open again.

COVID-19 is caused by a novel coronavirus that first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December and has since spread worldwide. In Minnesota, all but roughly a dozen counties have reported lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

While as many as 80% of infections result in mild illness — and some produce no symptoms at all — a smaller share result in severe infections that require intensive care in hospitals and the use of ventilators to keep patients breathing.

Minnesota’s current stay-at-home strategy through May 4 is designed to at least temporarily slow the spread of the infection and to buy time for hospitals to prepare for a surge in such severe cases.