Phoenix Suns (48-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (56-25, second in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Phoenix trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Timberwolves have gone 37-14 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.2.

The Suns have gone 28-23 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 116.1 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

The Timberwolves score 113.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 113.3 the Suns allow. The Suns average 9.8 more points per game (116.1) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (106.3).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 97-87 on April 6. Grayson Allen scored 23 points to help lead the Suns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devin Booker is averaging 27.4 points and seven assists for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 108.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.