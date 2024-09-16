A handful of the nonprofits sought clarification last week in a meeting with Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach of the Department of Labor and Industry. She confirmed for them that the jobs, including other tasks such as chainsawing, tractor work and herbicide treatment, must now be paid at rates already established for comparable construction work whenever the work is funded in whole or part by state funds. There could be rare exceptions, she told them, but prevailing wages are hard-wired to the type of work laborers perform, not the purpose of the work.