A host of Minnesota's lesser-known fishes may get their first ever protections from over-fishing, and will no longer be lumped in with invasive species under state law as something little better than throw-away fish.

The state Department of Natural Resources gave lawmakers recommendations this week to better protect and understand 23 native species that have been considered "rough fish" by the state's fishery managers for more than a century.

Some of those species are struggling. The population of white suckers may have fallen by as much as half since the 1970s. Others, like freshwater drum, are among the only things in Minnesota's waters that will eat invasive zebra mussels that are infesting lakes throughout the state. Two other little understood fish on the list — goldeye and mooneye — were discovered in recent years to be the singular key to saving one of the most endangered animals in the state.

Taking rough fish has largely been unregulated, allowing anyone to kill unlimited numbers of them any time, whether the fish are eaten or not. The state prohibits "wanton waste" — killing animals merely for sport. As long as the dead fish are used for something like fertilizer, they can be taken.

The state's wanton waste rules have come under scrutiny after videos surfaced of people killing hundreds of gar, suckers and bowfin at a time. The DNR said it will reconsider whether fertilizer is an appropriate use for native fish.

The DNR also asked lawmakers to expedite the rule making process to allow the agency to quickly set bag limits and fishing seasons for any of the native species it deems necessary. The agency also found 70 uses of "rough fish" that would need to be changed in 22 state laws to differentiate the native fish from invasive ones such as common, grass and bighead carp that the state is actively trying to eliminate.

Those three actions would be steps in the right direction, said Tyler Winter, an environmental scientist in the Twin Cities and who advocates for Minnesota's native nongame fish.

"Not providing basic regulations, or minimal protections like enforcing wanton waste, is insanity," Winter said.

For too long these species were managed as unwelcome competition to walleye, crappie or other game fish, he said. Kill a pound of gar and a pound of walleye will move in, the thought went. But over the decades, scientists have learned how wrong that reasoning was, and how vital these fish are to popular and unpopular fish alike.

They each evolved to fill a niche in Minnesota's waters. Many are important prey. Goldeye and mooneye are the only known host for juvenile spectaclecase mussels — the highly endangered bivalves can't reproduce without them.

Far more studies are needed to learn about population trends as well as habitat and spawning needs for the 23 species, the DNR wrote. Some research has started but priority studies should be made for bowfin, gar, redhorses and buffalo fish.

Habitat restorations and dam removals will likely also be critical to stabilizing any fish populations in decline, according to the agency.

Any bag limits the agency can set for some of the species will help, said Steve Herrington, associate director of water for the Nature Conservancy in Minnesota.

"This is only going to help show the intrinsic value of these native fish," he said. "Just look at bigmouth buffalo — they live for over 100 years and migrate hundreds of miles to spawn. They should be elevated to something of equal importance with sport fish, with the walleyes of the world."

Lawmakers ordered the DNR to come up with the recommendations last year. The Legislature's next session begins in February.