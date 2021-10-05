The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday opened a new clinic in St. Paul that's meant to improve access to a promising COVID-19 treatment for patients in the Twin Cities metro.

The new clinic is near Interstate 35E and Arlington Avenue West.

Patients with mild to moderate symptoms that started within the past 10 days are eligible for the treatment, which consists of monoclonal antibodies administered through an IV infusion. The treatment is limited to patients at high risk for serious COVID-19 illness.

"This clinic will strengthen the existing capacity of providers in the Twin Cities to give this lifesaving treatment," Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement. "Patients and their providers seeking monoclonal antibody treatments can make an appointment at this clinic and other locations by using the state's online tool, the Minnesota Resource Allocation Platform [MNRAP]."

Since monoclonal antibodies became available in Minnesota during late 2020, health care providers in the seven-county metro area have provided a disproportionately small share of the statewide total — less than 10% of the doses administered.

Over the past six weeks, the shortfall has been felt more widely as demand for the antibodies has skyrocketed. Some in the metro have been traveling up to 138 miles for treatment, prompting health officials to worry that others are going without treatment altogether.

MNRAP is an online scheduling tool the state created during the pandemic to provide equitable access to monoclonal treatments. Patients or their caregivers can use the website to find out if they qualify for treatment as well as the nearest site with an available appointment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

