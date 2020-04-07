Facing a surging number of coronavirus cases in nursing homes, leaders of Minnesota’s senior care industry and the state Health Department unveiled aggressive new measures aimed at stemming the spread, while painting a bleak picture of the industry’s preparedness.

At a legislative hearing Tuesday, industry officials said nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are implementing stringent new measures to shield thousands of frail and elderly residents from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The new safeguards include constant mask-wearing by staff; more aggressive segregation of infected residents; the end of group dining and many other congregate activities; and more rigorous screening of all doctors, nurses, aides and other workers who enter the facilities.

At the same time, many families of elderly residents and their advocates have raised concerns that new restrictions on visits are being taken too far, even depriving people from seeing dying loved ones. In one case, a family was barred from visiting a resident days before the person’s death; and then was denied the chance to view the deceased relative’s body before it was cremated, according to Minnesota’s state ombudsman for long-term care, a state advocacy organization.

“Fear permeates our state right now,” said Cheryl Hennen, the long-term care ombudsman, in testimony Tuesday. “It’s an agonizing time.”

Nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in Minnesota have already been on lockdown for weeks, as officials here scramble to prevent the sort of large-scale outbreaks that have devastated facilities in many other states, infecting scores of people and killing dozens.

As of Tuesday, there have been 20 deaths from COVID-19 among residents of senior care facilities, accounting for more than half the deaths statewide. Across Minnesota, slightly more than 100 residents of long-term care facilities are now infected with the disease — more than five times the number of cases from just two weeks ago.

Now, responding to the grave and worsening threat posed to seniors, officials at the state Health Department said they are focusing testing for new COVID-19 cases at its public laboratory on congregate care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

The state is also in daily contact with every one of the more than 60 senior care facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases, to help them access protective gear and implement preventative measures, officials said.

“Long term care residents and their staff are our number one priority,” said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director for the state Health Department.

