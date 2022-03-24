The normal high and low temperatures for this date in the Twin Cities are 46 and 29 degrees. Spring usually has moved in, and temporary ponds may dot the landscape.

It's good to hear the mourning doves cooing, red-wing blackbirds trilling, and song sparrows singing. With much honking and fanfare, Canada geese pairs are claiming their wetland nesting territories. Pairs of American crows are checking out possible nesting sites and carry nesting materials in their bills.

The first garter snakes may come out of their underground dens for some early spring sunshine. Sugarbush operators expect some of the best sap runs of the season and are busy cooking sap to make maple syrup.

Spring rains can be expected. Rhubarb and chives will begin poking up in gardens. American elm and silver maple trees will come into bloom, and honey bees and other insects will gather the pollen.

The ice covers begin to leave southern Minnesota lakes this time of year. In 2021 some ice-out dates included: Budd Lake at Fairmont, March 22; Fountain Lake in Albert Lea and Lake Como in St. Paul, March 24; White Bear Lake, March 29; and Lake Minnetonka, March 30. Yet, this time of late March can provide good dogsledding and cross-country skiing in northern Minnesota.

Now we can expect to see more eastern chipmunks, woodchucks and 13-lined ground squirrels out and about after spending the winter in underground burrows. The 13-lined ground squirrel is known as the Minnesota gopher, a symbol of the University of Minnesota. Found in pastures and other short grassy areas, it is common throughout the state (except in the northeast). Most of these creatures have been underground since October, but now some have begun emerging from winter hibernation.

A gopher is about 11 inches and weighs 5 to 9 ounces. It is buff-colored with a compact set of light and dark stripes and rows of spots running down its sides and back. Seeds and insects are its main food. While many animals leave piles of soil about their burrows, gophers scatter the soil widely so that burrow entrances appear on the surface only as small holes.

Facts about gopher hibernation are interesting. A gopher plugs the burrow opening before beginning its long sleep, then curls into a ball, nose touching its belly and tail over its head. The heartbeat drops to just five beats per minute from a normal active rate of between 200 and 300 beats per minute, and its oxygen consumption drops more than 90%. At the same time, the body temperature sinks from about 105 degrees to 37 degrees.

Jim Gilbert has taught and worked as a naturalist for more than 50 years.