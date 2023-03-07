Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday he is launching an investigation into the sky-high numbers of Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts in the Twin Cities.

The civil investigation will look into whether the two car companies are violating Minnesota's consumer protection and public nuisance laws because they don't have the anti-theft technology most other cars do, making them easy to steal, Ellison said at a news conference. He was joined by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and leaders from both cities' police departments.

Ellison said his office will investigate as much as necessary and added that Minnesota Attorney General's Office will "probably" be the first in the country to file a civil suit against the companies.

Such investigations aren't usually announced publicly, Ellison said.

"This is a little bit out of the ordinary," he said.

Last week, Ellison, Frey and Carter shared data showing the number of Kia and Hyundai thefts had exploded — in Minneapolis, thefts were up 836% in 2022 — and called on the companies to recall the vehicles, saying many models are far too easy to steal.

Kia said they're working to solve the problem by offering car owners free equipment and software upgrades that will solve the problem.

Theft of the vehicles became a massive problem in the United States last year after specifics of the vulnerability of vehicles that use a traditional metal ignition key were shared on social media — and on TikTok in particular. In what was dubbed the "Kia Challenge," teens were called to steal the cars.

Between Minneapolis and St. Paul, 3,293 Kia and Hyundai vehicles were stolen in 2022.

The thefts have also been related to several car crashes that ended in death. In July, 70-year-old Phoua Hang of St. Paul was killed in a hit-and-run by the driver of a stolen Kia Sportage.

In December, a 14-year-old died after being injured in a one-car crash in Minneapolis, city officials said, and a month later, a teenager driving a stolen Kia died after being shot and crashing the car in north Minneapolis.

In a statement, Kia said the company has been "releasing enhanced security software" to keep thieves from operating ignition systems on Kia models that don't have an immobilizer. Kia is notifying owners by mail when software is available and directing them to the nearest dealership for the free upgrade, the news release said.

Some owners have already gotten the update; it should be available to more cars over the next few months, the news release said.

Kia has been making steering wheel locks available to car owners through police departments. The company "remains concerned" about the thefts, the release said.